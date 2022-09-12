McDowell's U.K. natives reflect on the life of Queen Elizabeth II

Residents of McDowell County are joining people all over the world in remembering the long life and vast legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.

On Thursday, the queen died at age 96 and after more than 70 years as the sovereign of the United Kingdom. Upon her death, her eldest son ascended to the British throne and became King Charles III.

Her state funeral is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19, at Westminster Abbey in London and it will be attended by numerous world leaders (including President Joe Biden), U.K. officials and members of the British nobility.

Here in North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff beginning last week until sunset on the day of interment in honor of Queen Elizabeth II. Flags were also lowered to half-staff in remembrance of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, according to a news release.

“Queen Elizabeth led with unparalleled dignity over seven decades of a rapidly changing world,” said the governor. “North Carolina is proud of our close relationship with the people of Great Britain and we mourn the loss of an extraordinary leader.”

The McDowell News reached out to two local residents who are natives of Great Britain and were born as subjects to the Crown.

Jon Ridings, who lives in Marion, posted on Facebook on Thursday an announcement about the late queen.

“Sad to announce that the Queen has died,” he said on Facebook.

Ridings was born in Windsor, England, but came to the United States in the mid-1980s.

“I wasn’t a royalist growing up, and really didn’t pay that much attention to the royal saga as it played out in the press,” he told The McDowell News. “I wasn’t anti-royal, just didn’t think it related in any way to how I grew up. I would say the vast majority of people in the U.K. admired the queen and supported her as a person, but were put off by the antics of her children.”

Ridings added the “old school” royals were discreet about their life while their children grew up in an era of expose journalism and had no such reservations about hiding their indiscretions. “This threatened to bring the whole institution down when I was young, and if it hadn’t been for the class and sense of duty that the queen exhibited, the monarchy could have collapsed in the ‘70s and ‘80s,” he said.

He later found out that many Americans knew more about the British royal family than he did.

“When I came to America in the mid-80s, I was surprised by how much more people in general knew about the members of the royal family, if not necessarily the actual royal protocol and history,” he said. “I really didn’t know who a lot of the royals were and had to read up on them, for when U.S. citizens asked me about them. Like most folks, our knowledge of the royal family is defined by how journalists portray them.”

Ridings said this is truly an important change for his native country.

“It is a very sad end of an era with the passing of Elizabeth II,” he said. “King Charles III has often stated he wants to slim down the monarchy, a sentiment probably supported by the majority of U.K. citizens.”

Ridings added he never had a chance to meet the queen. He was also adopted at birth.

“So who knows, I may have blue blood in my veins,” he added.

Vanessa Marsden is a former educator with McDowell County Schools and lives in Marion. But she is originally from Manchester, England. Like Ridings, she was born a subject of Queen Elizabeth II.

Last week, she posted on Facebook about the queen’s death by quoting the national anthem of the U.K. “Send her victorious, happy and glorious,” wrote Marsden on Facebook.

“I have lived in the U.S. for 42 years but still feel a tremendous sense of surreal sadness since the queen’s passing,” Marsden told The McDowell News. “She was diminutive in stature but she was a mighty giant in terms of graciousness and dignity. At 25, she bravely accepted without complaint her role as queen and devoted her life to public servitude in the U.K. and far beyond.”

Marsden said people in Britain who were opposed to the monarchy were not opposed to the queen as a person.

“I don’t have strong feelings about the monarchy one way or the other, but I believe even anti-monarchists are against the institution rather than the queen herself,” she said.

The eyes of the world are also on Charles III and what kind of king he will be.

“It will be interesting to see what happens to the monarchy during the reign of King Charles III,” Marsden said. “He’s not the immensely popular, revered, global icon his mother came to be.”

Like Ridings, Marsden said she never got a chance to see the queen in person but she remembers celebrating the Silver Jubilee in the U.K. In 1977, the Silver Jubilee celebrated Queen Elizabeth’s 25 years on the throne and it was a holiday all over Britain and the Commonwealth.

“Everyone was involved,” said Marsden. “We had the day off school and there were cakes, sandwiches, trifles and so many cups of tea set out on tables in the middle if the street. I still have my Silver Jubilee coins.”

“England will always be home to me,” she added.

Marsden said her grandfather, James Helliwell Marsden, got to meet Queen Elizabeth in the 1950s. It happened in an unexpectedly open space at the Rugby League Challenge finals at Wembley Stadium in London.

“She was alone and so was he,” said Marsden. “She made a deprecatory regal gesture; my grandfather took off his hat. This encounter, enough for most mortals, happened again at the same place and time the following year.”

Even though her grandfather was a staunch anti-monarchist, he still showed Queen Elizabeth II the “proper” respect.

“I believe no matter one’s political stance, the queen commanded reverence and respect,” said Marsden.

In addition, Marsden’s friend Julie Fidler happened to see the queen ride by in a motorcade in Edinburgh, Scotland.

“I think the larger point is that Queen Elizabeth and the royals have impacted our lives in some way, whether it’s a chance meeting, via ancestry.com or watching ‘The Crown,’” she said.

The McDowell News asked Marsden what kind of king she thinks Charles will become.

“King Charles has been impressive as he assumes responsibilities and steps into his role as monarch,” she said. “He has pledged to continue his mother’s commitment to charity and servitude. I believe he will represent the British people well. It should be noted that the media’s obsession with the royals, and in particular stirring up unnecessary rubbish, is deplorable.”