McDowell's total COVID-19 doses approaching 28,000

On Wednesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported 13 additional McDowell County residents tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
To help stop the spread, nearly 28,000 residents have taken at least one dose of the vaccine.
The latest report means McDowell has experienced a total of 5,089 known positive cases since the pandemic began.
There have been 44,321 tests conducted, 39,201 negative results and 31 tests are pending results. At the time of Wednesday’s report, there were 76 individuals in quarantine, 4,936 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 9.78%, according to a news release.
Drive thru COVID-19 testing at the McDowell County Health Department will no longer be offered each week due to decreasing demand. If you need a COVID-19 test, you are encouraged to call your primary care physician or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test.
Upcoming vaccine clinic (No appointment needed): Friday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
First dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov and searching for Grace Community Church or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552.
Homebound residents who want the vaccine but are unable to reach the clinic at Grace Community Church are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) for further assistance. In partnership with the Community Paramedic Program, homebound residents can have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
First doses: 14,750
Second doses: 13,065
Total doses administered: 27,815
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
State numbers
Wednesday’s data shows 1,468 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state’s cumulative total now stands at 976,768. There were a total of 21,132 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 5.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
North Carolina has recorded 12,721 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 21 from Tuesday’s report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,000 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state’s hospitals That’s 50 fewer than on Monday.
On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper and Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen visited the MEDIC Clinic in Charlotte to observe COVID-19 vaccine distribution as the state continues to work to get more North Carolinians vaccinated. The Mecklenburg County Health Department has partnered with Emergency Medical Services, National Guard and volunteers from Central Piedmont Community College to help distribute vaccines at this site, which is located in one of Mecklenburg County’s zip codes with the greatest need.
“Vaccines are the key to putting this pandemic behind us and coming out even stronger on the other side,” Cooper said. “Let’s continue encouraging our friends and family to get their shot so we can all safely do the things and be with the people we love.”