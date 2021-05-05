McDowell's total COVID-19 doses approaching 28,000

On Wednesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported 13 additional McDowell County residents tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

To help stop the spread, nearly 28,000 residents have taken at least one dose of the vaccine.

The latest report means McDowell has experienced a total of 5,089 known positive cases since the pandemic began.

There have been 44,321 tests conducted, 39,201 negative results and 31 tests are pending results. At the time of Wednesday’s report, there were 76 individuals in quarantine, 4,936 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 9.78%, according to a news release.

Drive thru COVID-19 testing at the McDowell County Health Department will no longer be offered each week due to decreasing demand. If you need a COVID-19 test, you are encouraged to call your primary care physician or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test.

Upcoming vaccine clinic (No appointment needed): Friday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.