Rusty’s Legacy is seeking foster homes to help save dogs from the McDowell County Shelter. In an effort to keep our county shelter a no-kill facility, we need families willing to foster dogs from the shelter. The dogs will be taken in to Rusty’s Legacy as soon as shelter space or transport comes open. Rusty’s Legacy will provide all shots, food and anything else the foster would need. Most foster commitments are two to four weeks. For more information, call Rusty’s Legacy at 828-460-3190 or email rustyslegacync@aol.com. To adopt dogs, visit petfinder.com or call Rusty’s Legacy at the phone number above.
Just In
McDowell's Pets of the Week
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Marion man with a long criminal history is now in prison for decades following drug trafficking convictions earlier this summer, authorities…
- Updated
Two people face drug charges after local authorities obtained a search warrant on a home, according to a report.
- Updated
If you are a parent of a McDowell County middle or high school student, most likely you have received several calls in the afternoons announci…
- Updated
On Thursday, Sept. 9, Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina purchased 130 acres along N.C. 80 and Buck Creek in McDowell County, between Mar…
- Updated
On Tuesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported 43 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and five …
- Updated
From the middle of 2020 through the middle of 2021, Marion’s business community faced unprecedented challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemi…
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 94 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and anoth…
- Updated
More deaths in McDowell County have been attributed to COVID-19.
- Updated
MORGANTON — Ten local high school students recently earned full-time positions at Continental’s Morganton manufacturing facility as part of th…
- Updated
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Western North Carolina has expanded into McDowell, Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties and has named Michelle Pell…