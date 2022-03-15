McDowell's middle schools urge community to give blood. Contest is East vs. West

The students at both West McDowell and East McDowell middle schools are encouraging the local community to give the gift of life on Friday.

The middle school students may not be old enough to donate blood, but they are discovering that blood donors are lifesaving heroes. As part of the American Red Cross Future Blood Donor program, students are learning about the importance of blood donation and are encouraging community members to give blood on Friday, March 18 from noon to 4:30 p.m. at West McDowell Middle School’s gymnasium, located at 346 W. McDowell Jr. High School Road, Marion, according to a news release.

The schools are having a friendly competition to see who can save the most lives. West McDowell will be bleeding blue and East McDowell will be bleeding orange. East McDowell Middle School will hold its blood drive in April. The winning school will receive a trophy from the Red Cross.