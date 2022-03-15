McDowell's middle schools urge community to give blood. Contest is East vs. West

The students at both West McDowell and East McDowell middle schools are encouraging the local community to give the gift of life on Friday.
The middle school students may not be old enough to donate blood, but they are discovering that blood donors are lifesaving heroes. As part of the American Red Cross Future Blood Donor program, students are learning about the importance of blood donation and are encouraging community members to give blood on Friday, March 18 from noon to 4:30 p.m. at West McDowell Middle School’s gymnasium, located at 346 W. McDowell Jr. High School Road, Marion, according to a news release.
The schools are having a friendly competition to see who can save the most lives. West McDowell will be bleeding blue and East McDowell will be bleeding orange. East McDowell Middle School will hold its blood drive in April. The winning school will receive a trophy from the Red Cross.
The Future Blood Donor program teaches middle school students about the function of blood in the body and the importance of blood donation. Students are then asked to help recruit their parents, family members, and other adults to donate at the school’s upcoming blood drive. Every student who recruits someone to come donate at the school’s blood drive will receive special recognition from the Red Cross and the knowledge that they helped save lives, according to the news release.
To make an appointment to donate at the West McDowell Middle School Future Blood Donor blood drive, download the Red Cross blood donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). For more information about the blood drive, contact Carla Patrick at 828-652-3390.
Simply download the American Red Cross blood donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the blood donor app.