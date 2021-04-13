McDowell's Mark Garrett named regional Superintendent of the Year

The McDowell County Board of Education recognized Mark Garrett as West Region Superintendent of the Year on Monday.

The board met Monday within CDC guidelines for social distancing in accordance to the Governor’s Executive Order. Meeting room capacity is limited to 10 persons. Some met at the boardroom and others joined virtually.

In the opening moments of the April board meeting, Dr. Jan Webster, director of the Western Region Education Service Alliance in Asheville, announced that MCS Superintendent Mark Garrett had been selected by his peers as the Western Region 2020-21 Superintendent of the Year.

Present for the ceremony were members of the board and staff, Webster and her husband Bryant, and Garrett’s wife Allison and their three children. Garrett said he was humbled at the news.

“I am honored to have been nominated by my peers, and I feel privileged to serve as a part of the team for McDowell County and our school system,” he said.

Garrett was born and raised in Jefferson County, Tennessee. He graduated from Tusculum College in Greenville, Tennessee, in December 1995. He began his teaching career in 1996 as a seventh-grade social studies teacher at Jefferson Middle School.