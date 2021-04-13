McDowell's Mark Garrett named regional Superintendent of the Year

The McDowell County Board of Education recognized Mark Garrett as West Region Superintendent of the Year on Monday.
The board met Monday within CDC guidelines for social distancing in accordance to the Governor’s Executive Order. Meeting room capacity is limited to 10 persons. Some met at the boardroom and others joined virtually.
In the opening moments of the April board meeting, Dr. Jan Webster, director of the Western Region Education Service Alliance in Asheville, announced that MCS Superintendent Mark Garrett had been selected by his peers as the Western Region 2020-21 Superintendent of the Year.
Present for the ceremony were members of the board and staff, Webster and her husband Bryant, and Garrett’s wife Allison and their three children. Garrett said he was humbled at the news.
“I am honored to have been nominated by my peers, and I feel privileged to serve as a part of the team for McDowell County and our school system,” he said.
Garrett was born and raised in Jefferson County, Tennessee. He graduated from Tusculum College in Greenville, Tennessee, in December 1995. He began his teaching career in 1996 as a seventh-grade social studies teacher at Jefferson Middle School.
In July 2001, he accepted his first administrative position as assistant principal at Watauga High School in Boone. The following summer he accepted his first principalship at Valle Crucis Elementary (K-8) in Watauga County. He served in that role for two years before accepting the principalship of Avery High School in Newland in 2004.
Garrett served as the Avery High principal for over eight years. In November 2012, he was named assistant superintendent of McDowell County Schools. He served in that role for only 11 months before being named Interim superintendent on Oct. 1, 2013. Garrett was officially named the MCS superintendent on April 1, 2014. He has now served as the board appointed leader of McDowell County Schools for over seven years.
MCS Board Chair Terry Frank had strong words of praise for Garrett.
“Mr. Garrett has served the students, families and educators of McDowell County for the past seven years in a truly outstanding manner,” Frank said. “The students of all 14 of our schools met or exceeded growth on the most recent state testing results. We as a board could not be more proud of our district, and that includes Superintendent Mark Garrett.”
Webster added, “We are very proud of Mr. Garrett as our Western Region representative in the Superintendent of the Year process. He is an exemplary leader, he has been instrumental to positive change in his district, and he will represent our region and this district in a professional manner.”
Garrett earned his Master of Science degree in Education in 1998 from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. He has also completed additional graduate work at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City.
Garrett ended his remarks with kind words: “This honor is a reflection of the hard work of all of MCS, as well as my family — it is definitely not an individual award.”
The eight regional superintendents of the year will be considered for the honor of State Superintendent of the Year later in 2021.
In other business:
Garrett gave an update on the Old Fort School building project.
Garrett gave a COVID-19 update.
The board approved Head Start’s grant application.
The board approved the consent agenda.
Garrett read his administrative reports.