The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is proud to call Foothills Community School Resource Officer Deputy Ethan Tilley one of ours! After noticing both the school’s American and State flags were weathered, Deputy Tilley took action. Thank you to the Department of Insurance for generously donating brand-new flags to FCS! Lydia Tilley Effler, registrar of the Register of Deeds, presented the flags to the on Friday.