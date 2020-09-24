McDowell's elementary schools transitioning to Plan A

Soon, McDowell County’s younger students won’t be switching back and forth between in-class learning and distance learning. Parents will choose one or the other.
McDowell County School District announced via its Facebook page the new changes for the eight elementary schools coming up Oct. 5. Below is the message sent out on social media:
“As we shared last week, Governor Cooper announced that as of October 5 school districts may operate under Plan A for K-5 students if they so choose. Plan A allows for elementary students to attend daily rather than requiring districts to operate at a reduced capacity. This decision was made at the state level based on several weeks of stable COVID-19 trends, continued low virus spread in school settings, and current scientific evidence about the virus and younger children. McDowell County Schools has explored this option and will be transitioning all eight elementary schools to Plan A beginning Monday, October 5.”
Here’s how plan A will work:
- Families may choose for students to attend daily or 100% remote. No K-5 students will remain on the week on/week off rotation.
- The only adjustments to current safety protocols and procedures will be the additional students at school daily. Students will still be screened upon arriving to school or at the bus and the big emphasis on social distancing, face coverings, and hand sanitation will remain.
- For clarity and full transparency, social distancing requirements will move to recommendations for K-5 students when in the classroom or on an elementary bus. Schools will certainly distance students as best they can according to the available space in each building.
- No changes for middle and high schools at this time, but we look forward to moving to Plan A at these levels when the option is allowed.
- Friday, Oct. 2 will now be designated as a District Remote Learning Day with no students in attendance in order for elementary schools and teachers to work together on final preparations for the transition; secondary schools and teachers a day to work on plans and implementation as they continue to deliver face to face, virtual and remote lessons; and our students an opportunity to complete assignments ahead of the coming nine weeks deadlines.
