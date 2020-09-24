McDowell's elementary schools transitioning to Plan A

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Soon, McDowell County’s younger students won’t be switching back and forth between in-class learning and distance learning. Parents will choose one or the other.

McDowell County School District announced via its Facebook page the new changes for the eight elementary schools coming up Oct. 5. Below is the message sent out on social media:

“As we shared last week, Governor Cooper announced that as of October 5 school districts may operate under Plan A for K-5 students if they so choose. Plan A allows for elementary students to attend daily rather than requiring districts to operate at a reduced capacity. This decision was made at the state level based on several weeks of stable COVID-19 trends, continued low virus spread in school settings, and current scientific evidence about the virus and younger children. McDowell County Schools has explored this option and will be transitioning all eight elementary schools to Plan A beginning Monday, October 5.”

Here’s how plan A will work:

- Families may choose for students to attend daily or 100% remote. No K-5 students will remain on the week on/week off rotation.