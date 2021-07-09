McDowell's COVID-19 update for July 3-9

The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 10 additional McDowell County residents tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for the week of Saturday, July 3 through Friday, July 9.
As local numbers came in Friday, where are some things we learned this week:
-- Vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear masks inside school buildings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines.
The Associated Press reported the changes come amid a national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots, as well as a general decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.
-- As new coronavirus variants test the protections of the available vaccines, federal health officials say there's no need for booster doses right now, NPR reported.
"Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time," read a joint statement sent Thursday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.
-- The highly transmissible delta COVID variant now ties with alpha as the most dominant strain in New York City, vaulting up to more than a quarter of positive samples tested in the last week, according to new health data out Friday.
As of Friday, the delta variant that first devastated India before spreading globally -- and is thought to be up to 60% more contagious than that first widely tracked alpha variant -- accounts for 26% of citywide samples tested in the last four weeks, NBC News reported.
The latest local total number of positives to 5,216 in McDowell County since the pandemic began.
There have been 46,926 tests conducted, 41,708 negative results and two tests are pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there are 17 individuals in quarantine, 5,122 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 5.2%, according to a news release.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Under the state’s county alert system, McDowell is now listed as a yellow county which means it has a significant COVID impact. The COVID-19 County Alert System uses a combination of metrics to determine whether a county meets criteria to be in a certain tier. These metrics provide information about the amount of viral spread and hospital impact in the 100 counties in the state.
All the counties that surround McDowell are listed as either light yellow (moderate impact) or green (low impact).
As of noon Thursday, July 8, North Carolina had 630 newly reported cases with a 3.4% daily positive rate. There were 410 people in North Carolina hospitalized and a total of 13,475 deaths. Throughout North Carolina, 56% of the adult population is partially vaccinated and 53% of the adult population is fully vaccinated.
But in McDowell County, 40% of the residents are partially vaccinated and 38% of the residents are fully vaccinated.
“Outbreaks, like COVID-19, take much time to eradicate,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “Even with the best precautions and a very effective vaccine, the virus is still prominent and is being transmitted from person to person. We are watching the numbers begin to climb back up, with the trends in variants, and I expect this to continue. The community needs to understand and remember that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over and we must continue to be precautious and vigilant to protect ourselves. We are enjoying many more activities this summer than the last. Families are traveling, kids are going to camp, and mass gatherings of friends and families are in full swing. Yet, the COVID-19 virus is still out there and people are getting sick.
“If you test positive for COVID-19, please follow the quarantine measures given to you by the Health Department. It is critical that you and your household members stay home and away from others. If you are not sure what the quarantine measures are, please call the Health Department and someone will talk those through with you. The vaccine is imperative in our fight against COVID-19. The Health Department offers all three brands of vaccine. Anyone that is 12 years of age or older should consider getting the vaccine immediately. Please take care of your family, your friends, and your community.”
Citizens in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test.
Appointments are available for the upcoming Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held Wednesday, July 14 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the McDowell County Health Department. This clinic is for ages 12 years old and older. Walk-ins are welcome. First dose vaccine appointments can be also booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552. McDowell County Health Department will offer $25 Summer Cards at this clinic. Anyone 18 and older who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will receive a $25 card after vaccination while supplies last. Cards are for the first dose only for both the person being vaccinated and the driver. As part of its ongoing effort to get more North Carolinians vaccinated and safely bring summer back, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is offering $25 Summer Cards at McDowell County Health Department to offset the time and transportation costs of getting vaccinated.
Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) for further assistance. In partnership with the Community Paramedic Program, homebound citizens can have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.