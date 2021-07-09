McDowell's COVID-19 update for July 3-9

As of noon Thursday, July 8, North Carolina had 630 newly reported cases with a 3.4% daily positive rate. There were 410 people in North Carolina hospitalized and a total of 13,475 deaths. Throughout North Carolina, 56% of the adult population is partially vaccinated and 53% of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

But in McDowell County, 40% of the residents are partially vaccinated and 38% of the residents are fully vaccinated.

“Outbreaks, like COVID-19, take much time to eradicate,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “Even with the best precautions and a very effective vaccine, the virus is still prominent and is being transmitted from person to person. We are watching the numbers begin to climb back up, with the trends in variants, and I expect this to continue. The community needs to understand and remember that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over and we must continue to be precautious and vigilant to protect ourselves. We are enjoying many more activities this summer than the last. Families are traveling, kids are going to camp, and mass gatherings of friends and families are in full swing. Yet, the COVID-19 virus is still out there and people are getting sick.