McDowell's COVID-19 cases continue to grow; Free testing on Saturday

• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 31 staff and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 59 residents and 29 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of 6 residents have died due to COVID-19.

• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 17 staff and 8 inmates have tested positive. A total of 11 staff have recovered.

• Deer Park Outbreak #2: 4 staff have tested positive and 0 residents. All 4 staff have recovered at this time. The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is (828) 527- 6687.

The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19. To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup: • McDowell County Health Dept; Saturday, November 28th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• McDowell County Health Dept; Monday, Nov.30 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.