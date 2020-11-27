McDowell's COVID-19 cases continue to grow; Free testing on Saturday

If present trends continue, McDowell could see 2,000 or more positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and close to 50 deaths from complications by Christmas.
The McDowell County Health Department said Friday 19 additional McDowell County residents tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
That brought the total number of positives to 1,725 in McDowell County. There have been 23,362 people tested, 21,339 negative results and 298 tests are pending results.
Presently, there are 216 individuals in quarantine, 1,470 out of quarantine and 39 deaths.
Due to increasing demand, an additional testing site will occur on Saturday, Nov. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the McDowell County Health Department.
This drive-thru testing site will be conducted by a private vendor, funded through NCDHHS.
Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
Support Local Journalism
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of 3 staff positives and 0 residents. All three staff members have recovered.
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 31 staff and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 59 residents and 29 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of 6 residents have died due to COVID-19.
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 17 staff and 8 inmates have tested positive. A total of 11 staff have recovered.
• Deer Park Outbreak #2: 4 staff have tested positive and 0 residents. All 4 staff have recovered at this time. The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is (828) 527- 6687.
The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19. To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup: • McDowell County Health Dept; Saturday, November 28th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• McDowell County Health Dept; Monday, Nov.30 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Dept; Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Dept; Friday, Dec.4 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Can you support The McDowell News and local journalism? Click here to find out how to subscribe to the digital edition for only $1 per month in this limited time offer.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.