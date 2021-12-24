 Skip to main content
McDowell's COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Positivity rate approaches 7%
McDowell's COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Positivity rate approaches 7%

covid-19-4960254_1920.jpg

Local COVID-19 cases are increasing as McDowell County families gather for Christmas.

The McDowell County Health Department has been notified that 75 additional  residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Monday, Dec. 20.

Presently, there are 176 individuals in quarantine, 8,919 out of quarantine and 146 deaths.

McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate -- the amount of positive cases per those tested --  is 6.8%. Foothills Health District press releases have transitioned to twice weekly, Mondays and Fridays. McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard continues to be updated each day (Monday-Friday) and can be found by clicking here.

Testing

Today (Dec. 24)

CVS Pharmacy

10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Appointments are required

Prescription Pad of Marion

9:00 am to 1:00 pm

Appointments are preferred but not required

McDowell Medical Associates

8:00 am to 6:00 pm

No appointment required

Mission My Care Now

7:00 am to 7:00 pm

No appointment required

Sunday, Dec. 26

CVS Pharmacy

9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Appointments are required

McDowell Medical Associates

8:00 am to 6:00 pm

No appointment required

Mission My Care Now

7:00 am to 7:00 pm

No appointment required

Lake James Urgent Care

Open 24/7

Phone consultation required.

Call (828)707-7272

Monday. Dec. 27

Andor Labs

9:00 am to 5:00 pm

No appointment required

CVS Pharmacy

9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Appointments are required

Prescription Pad of Marion

9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Appointments are preferred but not required

McDowell Medical Associates

8:00 am to 6:00 pm

No appointment required

Mission My Care Now

7:00 am to 7:00 pm

No appointment required

Lake James Urgent Care

Open 24/7

Phone consultation required.

Call (828)707-7272

Vaccinations

Today (Dec. 24)

CVS Pharmacy

10:00 am to 6:00 pm

No appointment required

Ingles Pharmacy

9:00 am to 6:00 pm

No appointment required

The Prescription Pad of Marion

9:00 am to 1:00 pm

No appointment required

Wal-Mart Pharmacy

10:00 am to 5:00 pm

No appointment required

Sunday, Dec. 26

CVS Pharmacy

9:00 am to 8:00 pm

No appointment required

Ingles Pharmacy

9:00 am to 6:00 pm

No appointment required

Wal-Mart Pharmacy

11:00 am to 4:00 pm

No appointment required

Monday, Dec. 27

CVS Pharmacy

9:00 am to 8:00 pm

No appointment required

Ingles Pharmacy

9:00 am to 6:00 pm

No appointment required

Wal-Mart Pharmacy

11:00 am to 4:00 pm

No appointment required

