McDowell's COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Positivity rate approaches 7%

Local COVID-19 cases are increasing as McDowell County families gather for Christmas.
The McDowell County Health Department has been notified that 75 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Monday, Dec. 20.
Presently, there are 176 individuals in quarantine, 8,919 out of quarantine and 146 deaths.
McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate -- the amount of positive cases per those tested -- is 6.8%. Foothills Health District press releases have transitioned to twice weekly, Mondays and Fridays. McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard continues to be updated each day (Monday-Friday) and can be found by clicking here.
Testing
Today (Dec. 24)
CVS Pharmacy
10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Appointments are required
Prescription Pad of Marion
9:00 am to 1:00 pm
Appointments are preferred but not required
McDowell Medical Associates
8:00 am to 6:00 pm
No appointment required
Mission My Care Now
7:00 am to 7:00 pm
No appointment required
Sunday, Dec. 26
CVS Pharmacy
9:00 am to 6:00 pm
Appointments are required
McDowell Medical Associates
8:00 am to 6:00 pm
No appointment required
Mission My Care Now
7:00 am to 7:00 pm
No appointment required
Lake James Urgent Care
Open 24/7
Phone consultation required.
Call (828)707-7272
Monday. Dec. 27
Andor Labs
9:00 am to 5:00 pm
No appointment required
CVS Pharmacy
9:00 am to 6:00 pm
Appointments are required
Prescription Pad of Marion
9:00 am to 6:00 pm
Appointments are preferred but not required
McDowell Medical Associates
8:00 am to 6:00 pm
No appointment required
Mission My Care Now
7:00 am to 7:00 pm
No appointment required
Lake James Urgent Care
Open 24/7
Phone consultation required.
Call (828)707-7272
Vaccinations
Today (Dec. 24)
CVS Pharmacy
10:00 am to 6:00 pm
No appointment required
Ingles Pharmacy
9:00 am to 6:00 pm
No appointment required
The Prescription Pad of Marion
9:00 am to 1:00 pm
No appointment required
Wal-Mart Pharmacy
10:00 am to 5:00 pm
No appointment required
Sunday, Dec. 26
CVS Pharmacy
9:00 am to 8:00 pm
No appointment required
Ingles Pharmacy
9:00 am to 6:00 pm
No appointment required
Wal-Mart Pharmacy
11:00 am to 4:00 pm