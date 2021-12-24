McDowell's COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Positivity rate approaches 7%

Local COVID-19 cases are increasing as McDowell County families gather for Christmas.

The McDowell County Health Department has been notified that 75 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Monday, Dec. 20.

Presently, there are 176 individuals in quarantine, 8,919 out of quarantine and 146 deaths.

McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate -- the amount of positive cases per those tested -- is 6.8%. Foothills Health District press releases have transitioned to twice weekly, Mondays and Fridays. McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard continues to be updated each day (Monday-Friday) and can be found by clicking here.

Testing

Today (Dec. 24)

CVS Pharmacy

10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Appointments are required

Prescription Pad of Marion

9:00 am to 1:00 pm