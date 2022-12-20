McDowell Youth Forward aims to reduce underage drinking

McDowell Youth Forward Coalition wants to reduce underage drinking during the holiday season.

This time of the year brings families and friends together to celebrate the holiday season by hosting or attending parties, many of which may include alcohol. This can be an easy way for youth to have unintended access to alcohol and it is a good time to start the conversation about underage drinking, consequences of use and its effects on the teenage body. There are resources listed later in this story on how to get the conversation started.

McDowell Youth Forward (MYF) is a youth substance use prevention coalition that began in 2013 as a subcommittee of the McDowell Substance Use Task Force (MSUTF). The mission is to empower youth by providing safe spaces, education, and opportunities to leaders. The vision is to reduce and prevent youth substance use with a vision for a stronger, healthier, and more connected McDowell County free of youth substance use, according to a news release.

MYF meets monthly with community members from diverse backgrounds to work on youth substance use prevention strategies, like the Talk It Up. Lock It Up! campaign, which addresses adults providing alcohol to youth as well as youth having access to alcohol in their or someone else’s home.

The goal of the campaign is to encourage adults in the community to lock and monitor alcohol in their homes. In 2022, MYF in collaboration with RHA Prevention Resource Centers gave out 975 bottle locks and 160 cabinet locks in McDowell County free of charge, according to the news release.

On a national level in 2022, alcohol use for eighth graders is 15.2%, 10th graders is 31.3%, and 12th graders is 51.9%. That is according to the Monitoring the Future survey that is conducted each year by researchers at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, part of the National Institutes of Health. In 2017, the North Carolina Youth Prevention Survey for Western North Carolina reported that 7.6% of youth reported they stole alcohol. In the same survey, 49.9% of youth reported that alcohol was not locked up in their home.

This data shows why it is important to monitor and lock up alcohol in your home, especially during the holiday season when adult alcohol use increases and youth will be home more often.

If you are interested in receiving a free bottle or cabinet lock to lock your alcohol in your home, you can reach out to MYF on its Facebook page www.facebook.com/McDowellYouthForward or by email at mcdowellyouthforward@gmail.com.

Resources to start the conversation with your youth about underage drinking: www.talkitoutnc.org

Information on substance and mental health treatment programs in your area, call the free and confidential National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit www.FindTreatment.gov.