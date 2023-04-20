This weekend, people from all over western North Carolina will raise money for education and research to hopefully find a cure for multiple sclerosis.

And a McDowell County woman diagnosed with MS more than 20 years ago will be there to support the cause.

On Sunday, April 23 from 1 until 5 p.m., the National MS Society will hold the 2023 Walk MS: Fletcher at Bill Moore Community Park (formerly Fletcher Community Park) at 85 Howard Gap Road in Fletcher. Walk MS brings people together with the common goal of raising funds for education and research to ultimately find a cure for multiple sclerosis. It is the only MS Walk to be held in western North Carolina, according to a news release.

Participants can join as a team, form a team or walk as an individual. The walk site opens at 1 p.m. The walk will start at 2 p.m. on fully accessible routes with distance options of 1 and 3 miles. A music DJ will add to the festivities and ice cream will be served to participants. Volunteers will be onsite to ensure their day goes smoothly, according to the news release.

Jane Sutton of Old Fort will be there on Sunday. She said to The McDowell News this is her 12th year of volunteering with the National MS Society as a team captain and as a volunteer to help out with the Walk MS event in Fletcher.

“As a local volunteer, who has MS, it is my passion to raise money for research that will ultimately find a cure,” she said to The McDowell News.

Sutton was diagnosed in 2002 with multiple sclerosis but she knew she had the disease since 1996. She is fortunate that her disease progression has been minimal over the years.

“You would not know that I have MS to look at me,” she said in an online statement. “That does not mean that I don’t have some ‘invisible’ difficulties. I am always happy to answer questions so feel free to ask me anything. Still, I am fortunate. My circle of MS friends has grown over the years and many are not so blessed. Some, almost totally paralyzed, live most of their day in a wheelchair. Some have progressed from a cane to a walker. Some, whose legs have failed them, have had hand controls installed in their cars and continue to lead an independent life.”

When she was diagnosed, there were only three disease modifying therapies. Now, there are 24 FDA-approved drugs, each targeting different types of MS in different ways, she said in her statement.

“That’s a lot of progress in a short time,” she said in her statement. “But what we really want is a cure - or better yet - prevention. This is why your donation helps, it used to be said that there is no cure for MS. From the instant I heard that, I felt a driving need to correct everyone who said it.”

With donations, more resources can go towards a cure and prevention.

“The money raised will drive groundbreaking research, provide life-changing programs and guarantee a supportive community for those who need it most,” she said in her statement. “This cause is really important to me, so I hope you will do your part to help end MS forever.”

For more information, you can visit her page:

The National MS Society supports more research than any other voluntary MS organization in the world. Nearly 1 million people in the United States are living with multiple sclerosis. Today, there are 24 disease-modifying therapies. Walk MS has raised more than $1 billion to make incredible breakthroughs like this a reality. Although most people are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, MS also occurs in young children and adolescents. This chronic, often disabling, disease affects the central nervous system and lasts a lifetime. Symptoms may be mild, such as numb-ness in the limbs, or severe enough to cause blindness or complete paralysis. Disease progression, severity, and specific symptoms in any individual cannot yet be predicted, but advances in research and treatment are giving hope to those affected by MS, according to the news release.

The National MS Society is a driving force of MS research and treatment to stop disease progression, restore function, and end MS forever.

“No one should face MS alone – that’s why Walk MS is so important,” reads the news release. “Join a Team. Form a Team. Walk as an Individual. Visit www.walkms.org. Go to the Fletcher walk for information about how to participate in this year’s Walk MS event on Sunday, April 23, at Bill Moore Community Park.”