An air quality alert is issued today for McDowell County and much of the surrounding counties in North Carolina because of smoke from Canadian wildfires.

A Code RED Air Quality Action Day is being issued for portions of the northern Coastal Plain, Piedmont (including the Triangle, Triad and Charlotte metro areas), and northern mountain regions effective from midnight Tuesday, June 6 through midnight tonight. This means air quality is unhealthy for everyone, according to an announcement from the N.C. Air Quality Forecast Center.

McDowell County and numerous other counties in the foothills and Piedmont region are in the Code Red category.

A Code ORANGE Air Quality Action Day is also being issued for the remainder of the state effective midnight Tuesday, June 6 through midnight tonight. This means air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to the announcement.

“Smoke from Canadian wildfires already entrenched over North Carolina will continue to be an issue due to the meteorological setup,” reads the announcement from the N.C. Air Quality Forecast Center. “The main plume of enhanced fine particulate values will continue to drift southeastward across the state and mix down to the surface. Although the overhead plume appears to begin dissipating over the northern portion of the state throughout the day, cloud cover that will develop over this same region will likely trap the elevated PM values already at the surface by reducing mixing. We anticipate that any precipitation over the northern counties will be relatively light and even possibly enhance surface particulate matter values by pushing smoke down to lower levels.”

For the latest information, visit the center’s Website at https://airquality.climate.ncsu.edu/.