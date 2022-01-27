McDowell Transit workers honored as ‘frontline heroes’

The employees of McDowell Transit were recently honored as “frontline heroes” for their service to local residents during the COVID pandemic.

A significant number of people work daily in McDowell County to serve in both the public and private sector. That service has gained additional focus during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the increased risk those workers face.

One group that has worked to continue their operation is the staff of McDowell Transit, according to a news release.

The North Carolina Public Transportation Association and the National Rural Transportation Assistance Program recently recognized the McDowell Transit staff with their Frontline Heroes Award. County Commission Chairman Tony Brown presented the award to each staff member on behalf of the state and national transit associations.

“The transit staff has worked very hard to keep this service running during challenging times,” stated Brown. “The other commissioners and I are proud of their efforts.”