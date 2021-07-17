McDowell Transit purchases new vehicle

McDowell Transit recently purchased a new vehicle to replace one that was wrecked in the spring.

This was made possible because of Director Jason Hollifield’s communication with the N.C. Department of Transportation. The new vehicle is the same model and year as another one that was wrecked.

As of now, the new van is in service so keep a lookout for it driving around town. Officials with McDowell Transit said they would also like to thank Master’s Hand Print Work for the job that was done for lettering the new vehicle. Master’s Hand will additionally be updating the older vehicles with the McDowell Transit logo and the correct phone numbers. The vehicle doors will also now say “McDowell Public Transportation” to ensure members of the public are aware that the system is open to the general public.

As a reminder, McDowell Transit will be closed for all riders on Friday, July 30 as the local system participates in the yearly multi-county training opportunity in Mitchell County. McDowell Transit will provide a van as part of the training course.