McDowell Transit drivers compete in regional Roadeo

On June 10, McDowell, Madison, Mitchell, Yancey and Avery County transit systems participated in the annual Transit System Roadeo in Madison County.

This safety and training event is organized by the participating transit systems in the region.

McDowell Transit drivers competed in a van obstacle course, and received training in van evacuation, fire extinguisher training, CPR, bloodborne pathogens, wheelchair securement and passenger assistance, according to a news release.

“The Roadeo is a great day of training and competition,” said McDowell Transit Director Jason Hollifield. “We are especially proud that out of 70 drivers, McDowell County’s Frank Wilkerson and Steve Brosky walked away with first and second place respectively.”

In addition to employee safety training, McDowell Transit continues to focus on improving the system’s fleet. Several new vehicles have been purchased over the last year, with several additional vehicles scheduled for delivery later in the year, according to Hollifield.

“We are proud of our award-winning drivers and all of our transit staff,” said County Commission Chairman Tony Brown. “Mr. Hollifield has done a great job of taking our transit system to where it needs to be.”

Those interested in scheduling a ride with McDowell Transit should call 828-559-0744.