McDowell tourism sees boost with easing of COVID-19 restrictions and focus on rural areas.

Local businesses and organizations that depend on and cater to visitors are seeing a surge now that COVID-19 restrictions have eased.
For the Holiday Inn Express, everything was new and difficult when the pandemic hit.
“As a new hotel that had just opened in December 2019, it was very hard for us as we were just starting to grow our business,” said Holiday Inn Express general manager Cassie Miller. “It was very slow; cancellations came almost immediately once the governor announced the shutdown.”
During the pandemic, Holiday Inn Express stayed open and followed the CDC guidelines along with all brand requirements. They closed their breakfast buffet, served guests individually by menu and all employees wore personal protective equipment every day.
Plexiglas shields were installed at the front desk. Signage was placed at all entrances and exits notifying guests that masks were required in all public areas. Social distancing was encouraged. Hand sanitizing stations were placed throughout the hotel.
Bookings started to shift in a positive way for them in spring of 2020.
“Towards the end of May in 2020, we began to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Business slowly started coming back, and we were actually seeing more business than before the shutdown. By June 2020, we were seeing great levels of occupancy. That has since continued,” Miller said.
Wilson Farm Event Center in Marion, a new wedding venue, was affected by the pandemic — not in the way of bookings, but more in the modifications for how weddings were to be held.
Fewer guests in attendance, no reception, masks and sanitize stations on the wedding day were some of the changes. For 2020, they had eight weddings, with only one rescheduled and one canceled. Now for 2021, they are increasing in bookings from last year.
“We are a new venue and feel very blessed to have couples trust us with their big day,” said Shannon Brackett, one of the owners. “We really try to accommodate each couple’s desires for their wedding day. We did our best to do this with all of the COVID-19 restrictions, also.”
The Inn on Mill Creek is a bed-and-breakfast as well as a place where couples go to tie the knot.
At the beginning of the pandemic, they closed for almost three months in spring of 2020, from early March until Phase Two of North Carolina’s reopening on May 22. They reopened, adding some precautionary adjustments going beyond what the hospitality industry and CDC put in place. For example, they limited occupancy, offered in-room breakfast, and also offered voluntary self-check-in to everyone.
As a small bed-and-breakfast with only five rooms, separate tables for eating, and a lot of space for guests to spread out on the property, plus being a licensed B&B that’s inspected regularly by the health department, they were already set up well for social distancing and well-prepared to implement extra safety protocols put in place.
With everything opening back up and restrictions lifted, people are reaching out and making those delayed travel reservations.
“Travel is booming,” said Brigette Walters, one of the owners of Inn on Mill Creek. “We are seeing an increase in bookings compared to 2020, absolutely, including a sharp rise in advance bookings, but I also attribute that to McDowell County becoming a more well-known destination for travelers. We are having one of our best years in 22 years of the B&B being open. I suspect 2022 will also be a great year for the travel and hospitality industry as international travel picks back up.”
Carol Price, executive director of the McDowell Tourism Development Authority, discussed how the pandemic affected McDowell County’s tourism as a whole.
The occupancy tax for McDowell was below average during March and April in 2020. In May, people began to seek rural destinations and, specifically, privately owned properties. There are several Airbnb- and VRBO-managed homes and other short-term rentals in the county, which are managed by professional realtors.
The occupancy tax revenue continues to exceed corresponding months for the prior year — June 2020 exceeded June 2019, and for 2021, each month stays in an upward trajectory.
“The future of tourism in McDowell County is very bright,” Price said. “Our office is in the process of creating a 15-year strategic tourism plan and hopes to finalize that plan by sometime in October of 2021. We will share it with the public, local government organizations, the McDowell Chamber and tourism-related nonprofits.”
Planning for future tourism growth is important, according to Price.
“While we don’t have control over the types of businesses relocating to the county, we do create partnerships within the county to identify potential capital improvements that benefit local residents and tourists,” she said. “The additions to downtown Old Fort have drastically increased visitation, including a large number of regional visitors out for a day trip and to experience Hillman Beer and the Old Fort Ride House. Within the next 24 months, the G5 Trail Collective partnership with the U.S. Forest Service to connect miles of existing trail and to install a large parking area, handicap parking and trail loop, and an improved equestrian area, will create another significant jump in Old Fort tourism and for the county.”
Downtown Marion continues to grow and become a stop for tourists, Price said.
“We created a brochure, titled it ‘The 310 District’ because the section featured in it basically covers an approximate 3/10 mile of downtown Marion. It’s a popular piece and provides the visitor information they need to decide to stop and shop/eat in downtown Marion,” she said. “The future for Marion includes new trailheads and access for the Fonta Flora State Trail.”
For many visiting McDowell, there are several different attractions for them to do and visit. The big attraction for 2020 was the Blue Ridge Parkway.
“The Blue Ridge Parkway remains our number one draw,” said Price. “The national park receives national attention. It’s a significant state tourism attraction. A large stretch of Parkway basically ‘frames’ the northern area of the county. Following the Parkway, we are seeing more outdoor enthusiasts interested in hiking and waterfall trails. The two subjects have been popular for years now, we see numbers of pre-planning requests increasing. People look for undeveloped, scenic, rural mountain landscapes. Conservation is critical. Organizations and partnerships created for this purpose provide spectacular viewsheds, trail experiences and scenic drives. The Blue Ridge Parkway Association, The Conservation Trust for NC, Foothills Land Conservancy, and others, as Bill Carson would say, save the good stuff. Our visitors look for the good stuff! People, towns, trails, and mountain culture not experienced in their own towns. “