McDowell tourism sees boost with easing of COVID-19 restrictions and focus on rural areas.

Wilson Farm Event Center in Marion, a new wedding venue, was affected by the pandemic — not in the way of bookings, but more in the modifications for how weddings were to be held.

Fewer guests in attendance, no reception, masks and sanitize stations on the wedding day were some of the changes. For 2020, they had eight weddings, with only one rescheduled and one canceled. Now for 2021, they are increasing in bookings from last year.

“We are a new venue and feel very blessed to have couples trust us with their big day,” said Shannon Brackett, one of the owners. “We really try to accommodate each couple’s desires for their wedding day. We did our best to do this with all of the COVID-19 restrictions, also.”

The Inn on Mill Creek is a bed-and-breakfast as well as a place where couples go to tie the knot.

At the beginning of the pandemic, they closed for almost three months in spring of 2020, from early March until Phase Two of North Carolina’s reopening on May 22. They reopened, adding some precautionary adjustments going beyond what the hospitality industry and CDC put in place. For example, they limited occupancy, offered in-room breakfast, and also offered voluntary self-check-in to everyone.

