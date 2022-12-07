McDowell tourism leaders talk about their work

Efforts to showcase McDowell County's natural beauty and the small-town charm of Marion and Old Fort are bringing more tourists to the area.

On Tuesday, the Marion City Council heard an update from the McDowell Tourism Development Authority.

TDA Executive Director Carol Price and Brigette Walters, co-owner of the Inn on Mill Creek, gave the presentation.

“We’ve had a good year in tourism,” Price told the council members.

In November, TDA officials reviewed the countywide strategic plan and provided updates on each plan and discussed next steps for projects. “In creating the plan, we committed to contribute tourism revenue to these plans,” said Price.

The presentation to the City Council listed recent allocations of money to existing tourism promotion efforts, some of which the TDA has already provided partial funding. Those are matching funds to be used and reimbursed no later than June 30, 2023. They included:

• $50,000 to construct an entry road into the Fonta Flora State Trail trailhead and park in Old Fort.

• $100,000 to the G5 Trail Collective to be used for construction of the Bernard Mountain Trail.

• $50,000 to the first phase of Catawba Avenue streetscape work in Old Fort.

• $50,000 to the Mill Creek Park stream bank restoration and stabilization work. On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners agreed to seek a state grant that will pay for the rest of this work.

• $50,000 to the city of Marion to be used at Phillips Landing.

• $50,000 to the city of Marion to be used for the Peavine Trail.

• $15,000 to Foothills Conservancy as a match to Rutherford County’s $15,000 to be used to create plans for nine miles of Wilderness Gateway Trail.

• $25,000 to Foothills Conservancy as a partial match for archaeological work in the Box Creek Wilderness, a section of Wilderness Gateway Trail.

In addition, McDowell County continues to see growth in the short-term vacation rental market with the addition of tiny homes, AirBnB/VRBO-managed vacation rentals, and companies managing short-term vacation rentals.

“This past year, we saw tiny homes added to existing properties, recently a wedding venue added two tiny homes to their property,” Price told the City Council. “Alternative venues like Gold River Camp are attractive to groups and families interested in staying on the same property.”

There are also new attractions such as the North Cove Leisure Club and disc golf course, which have introduced new visitors to the county through their new national tournaments, including collegiate and senior games. The G5 Trail Collective partnership's trail construction projects receive more and more national attention, further peaking public interest in visiting McDowell County, according to Price.

After hearing the presentation, Mayor Steve Little and council commended the work of the McDowell TDA in promoting local tourism, especially through the Blue Ridge Traveler marketing effort.

In other business, the City Council heard the 2021-22 city audit report as presented by Dan Mullinix with the firm of Gould Killian CPA. The report showed that the city’s finances are in good shape. Mullinix also presented a similar audit report about the Marion ABC board and it showed that the ABC stores’ finances are in good shape.

Also on Tuesday, Little presented the five-year lapel pin to Mayor Pro Tem Woody Ayers in recognition of Ayers’ five years as a council member.

The City Council also voted to change the amount of time for parking at 118 E. Court St. In the past, motorists could park there for only 15 minutes. Now, motorists can park there for up to two hours. Business owners and property owners on that section of East Court Street were previously notified by the city about the proposed change and as of Tuesday, no comments were received. Council members approved the 2023-24 fiscal year budget calendar. The proposed budget for the next fiscal year will be presented by City Manager Bob Boyette at the second regular meeting in May.

Lastly, the council adjourned Tuesday’s meeting in honor of former Council Member and Mayor Everette Clark, who first joined the council 50 years ago this month, and in memory of former City Manager Earl Daniels, who was first hired 50 years ago this month.