McDowell to host meeting on forest restoration project

Soon, the Pisgah National Forest will host three in-person open house meetings and one virtual opportunity for the public to learn more about the proposed Grandfather, Appalachian, and Pisgah (GAP) Restoration Project.

One of the in-person meetings will be held in McDowell.

The meetings will provide opportunities for guests to drop in at any time during the event. The virtual event will include a presentation meant to provide more information about the project.

• The virtual presentation will be held on Monday, Oct. 24, from 7-8 p.m.

• The Grandfather Ranger District will host its meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 5-7 p.m. at the Grandfather District Office in Nebo.

• The Appalachian Ranger District will host its meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Hot Springs Elementary School Gymnasium in Hot Springs.

• The Pisgah Ranger District will host its meeting on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5-7 p.m. at the Pisgah District Office in Pisgah Forest.

The GAP Project is primarily focused on the two key themes — reducing wildfire risks and restoring fire-adapted forests. Reducing the risks of high severity wildfires will help protect residential communities and forest resources while also improving the resiliency of forest ecosystems.

The restoration and maintenance of fire adapted forests will help protect species and various ecosystem services in areas where fire has a natural, recurring role. These events will provide an overview of the proposed project and the opportunity for public input.

For more information about these events, contact nicholas.larson2@usda.gov.

More details about the GAP Project are available at the following page: www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=62992.

In order to attend the virtual presentation on Monday, Oct. 24, visit the link below to join through Microsoft Teams:

Virtual Presentation (Oct. 24, 2022): https://tinyurl.com/5fd57s5v.

The McDowell News will provide a link to the virtual meeting on our website closer to the event.