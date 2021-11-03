McDowell to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children 5-11 years of age on Friday

McDowell County Health Department in conjunction with McDowell County Emergency Services will offer a two-dose primary series of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 pediatric vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 years of age starting on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

This follows authorization of the vaccine by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) based on guidance from the organization's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization. Parental or legal guardian consent is required for this age group, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

The Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine is one-third of the adult dose and will be available at the Health Department. A Youth Vaccine Clinic will be held on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at 3-4:30 p.m. This will be a drive-thru clinic and no appointment is necessary.

McDowell County Public Health has administered approximately 31,000 COVID-19 vaccines to date and has been administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12 years and older since authorized by the FDA and recommended for that age group by the CDC earlier this year.

In addition, Public Health nurses and paramedics have comprehensive experience in safely providing many other vaccines to children, such as seasonal flu, Tdap and chickenpox.