McDowell Titan Repasky earns runner-up at women's Wrestling Regional Tournament

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association held its inaugural Women’s West Regional Wrestling Tournament on Thursday evening at North Henderson High School and two local grapplers represented McDowell High School at the prestigious event.

The first-ever regional competition included a field of 106 female wrestlers from across the western quarter of the state participating in one exclusive bracket for the 12 different weight classes. The top four participants in each class will move on to participate in the Women’s State Wrestling Champions on Feb. 3-4 in Winston-Salem and Greensboro respectively.

McDowell High 11th-grader Morgan Repasky and freshmen Bella Taylor each took to the mats on Thursday.

Taylor (4-10) in the 132-pound bracket was defeated in her first bout of the double-elimination tournament when she was pinned by North Henderson’s Nancy Perez-Ortega (16-11) about a minute into the contest. After losing out in the opener, Taylor was very competitive in the consolation bracket, eventually falling to Bandys sophomore Paulina Barrera-Vences 6-2.

At the 107-pound weight class, Repasky (32-7) had an easy time in the quarterfinals, pinning Olympic High sophomore Aya Gross (10-11) in the first two minutes. Naturally the competition became tougher in the semifinals, however, Repasky was able to survive Northern Henderson’s Liliana Zapote (27-7) by a slim 7-5 margin.

Then in the 107-pound regional championship bout, West Caldwell Junior Ria Wright (21-13) edged out Repasky by a 6-4 decision to win the title. The championship bout was tied going into the last two minutes when Repasky allowed back points to Wright, giving her the slight edge. The runner-up finish by Repasky does advance her to the 16-participant state championship at 107 pounds.

“I was proud of both girls for making it to this point. For Bella, all of this is a learning experience and will help her down the road,” said McDowell wrestling coach Chad Davis. “I thought Morgan had a great tournament. She was a little disappointed in not finishing off the championship, but she’s a resilient person and will shake this off and get ready for states.”

A total of four participants from The Mountain 3A/4A Conference became state qualifiers. Enka has two grapplers, including a regional championship for Emma Warren (19-2) at 185 pounds, along with a fourth-place finish by Emanuela Rotari at 145 pounds. Asheville freshmen Sydney Mark (19-7) took the 114-pound regional title.