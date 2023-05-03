McDowell Technical Community College proudly announced the recipients of the college’s third annual Alumni Awards on Monday during a ceremony held in the Crane Resistoflex Auditorium on the college’s main campus.

The winners represent a cross-section of alumni who attended McDowell Tech over a period of more than 35 years.

The recipients are:

• Distinguished Alumni Award: Donnie R. Tipton ’91 and ‘92

• Outstanding Alumni Award (Career and Technical): Marvin L. Hancock ‘85, ’00 and ‘02

• Outstanding Alumni Award (College Transfer): James Arthur Frye, III ‘10

• Outstanding Alumni Award (Health Sciences): Iris Condrey ’06 and ‘08

• Young Alumni Award: Nolan Paul McDaniel ‘16

“These individuals have made significant contributions to McDowell Tech, our community and to their professions,” said Dr. Brian S. Merritt, MTCC president. “It is a pleasure to honor them for their service, leadership, dedication to others and for career excellence.”

Recipients were nominated for these awards by a combination of professional colleagues, college faculty and staff, other alumni and members of the community. Finalists were chosen by a committee comprised of members of the MTCC Board of Trustees, MTCC Foundation Board, and MTCC faculty and staff.

“The selection committee learned what we know is true,” said Merritt. “MTCC produces graduates who are leaders in their careers and our community. MTCC is an economic engine for our region, and we were proud to celebrate the contributions and accomplishments of our recipients.”

Distinguished Alumni Award: Donnie R. Tipton ’91 and ‘92

Donnie Tipton received certificates in emergency medical technician (EMT) and paramedic science in 1991 and 1992. He recently retired with 32 years of service with McDowell County Emergency Medical Service (EMS), retiring with the rank of captain. He currently serves as chief of the Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department with whom he has served for over 35 years. He has also served as a paid fireman with Sugar Hill Fire Department as well.

Donnie has served McDowell County and the state of North Carolina for many years as a paramedic working on teams responding to various floods and fires throughout the state. He even spent a month in Puerto Rico assisting citizens there when a major hurricane devastated the country.

Locally, Donnie has volunteered at churches and civic organizations teaching proper installation of car seats to help save children’s lives and has worked extensively as a volunteer with McDowell Fire, Rescue and EMS College.

He has dedicated an enormous amount of time to McDowell Tech, serving as a lead instructor in the college’s EMT and paramedic programs for many years. In fact, he has been responsible for training almost every current EMT and paramedic serving at McDowell EMS and many other EMS agencies in our area.

“Donnie is the epitome of the kind of person we like to recognize with our alumni awards,” said Stacy Buff, who nominated Tipton for this award. “He has represented McDowell Tech exceptionally well for over 33 years. People all over McDowell County know Donnie because of his association with Emergency Medical Services and McDowell Tech. Both in McDowell County and throughout the state, he has been well-respected ever since he graduated. I am proud to call him my friend and one of our most distinguished alumni.”

Outstanding Alumni Award (Career and Technical): Marvin L. Hancock ’85, ’00 and ‘02

Marvin Hancock graduated from McDowell Tech three times, first in 1985 with a diploma in electrical systems and industrial maintenance, and again in 2000 and 2002 with certificates in emergency medical technician and paramedic.

In 2012, Marvin acquired listing as a National Registry Paramedic and also holds certification as a critical care medic from the University of Maryland-Baltimore. He began his EMS career as a part-time EMT, but loved helping the citizens and residents of McDowell County so much that he went on to become a full-time paramedic. He currently serves as a shift captain with McDowell County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and an EMS Level I part-time instructor at McDowell Tech.

Prior to his work as an EMT/paramedic, Marvin worked at Ethan Allen in Old Fort while taking electrical systems classes at McDowell Tech. Later, he moved to Crane Resistoflex where he became a lead electrician. It was while he was at Crane Resistoflex that he came back to school to become an EMT so that he could help his fellow workers when injuries occurred.

In addition to his McDowell Tech certificates and diplomas, he has countless hours of continuing education hours, including firefighting classes and ongoing classes in emergency medical science to keep up to date on the most current medical standards.

Eugene Edwards, who nominated Marvin, has always been impressed with Marvin’s service to McDowell County and its residents. In 2000, Marvin joined the Old Fort Fire Department to help better serve his community. He still enjoys responding to first responder calls when he is not working at McDowell EMS, all as a volunteer, not as a paid staff person, and he continues to answer calls as a firefighter. Prior to being in emergency services, Marvin was a leader and assistant with the Boy Scouts and Cub scouts where he mentored young boys. He taught them life lessons and how to succeed, says Edwards, and is always eager to teach and work with people. He is active in his church and has done several foreign mission trips to help others in dire need.

As a teacher, Mr. Hancock goes above and beyond to help students learn material in the EMS program, even if he is off-duty as an instructor. He wants them to be able to provide exceptional care to patients in a medical emergency by the time they graduate from McDowell Tech. He is so committed to best practices in the EMS field that he frequently reads medical textbooks while he is away on vacation. According to Edwards, he is truly a leader in his field.

Edwards summed up his nomination is this way: “I feel Marvin is more than deserving of this award because of his interest in McDowell Tech, our students, McDowell County, his family, his church and people in general. He is compassionate, empathetic, friendly, honest, hardworking, and constantly seeking to learn new things. He has taken McDowell Tech worldwide, as he uses his education and EMS experience on mission trips around the globe. To sum up Marvin, the best reference I can make is to Galations 5:13 (NIV): ‘He serves other humbly in love.’”

Outstanding Alumni Award (College Transfer): James Arthur Frye III ‘10

James Arthur Frye III, better known to friends as Jamie, earned his both an associate of arts degree in college transfer studies and a diploma in Web technologies from McDowell Tech in 2010. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Lenoir Rhyne University in 2013 and spent a semester abroad at the University of Magdeburg in Stendal, Germany before returning to the United States to complete his master of arts degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Michigan State University. He also holds a post-master’s certificate in educational leadership & cultural Foundations from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and a specialist degree with superintendent certification from the University of Kentucky. He is currently completing his doctorate in educational leadership, policy and law, also from the University of Kentucky.

Since 2019, he has served as principal at Claremont Elementary School in Catawba County, N.C. His professional experience and accomplishments are numerous: educational consultant, N.C. Department of Public Instruction, 2014 to present; consultant, The Friday Institute for Educational Innovation, 2018 to present; assistant principal/STEM coordinator, Newton-Conover STEM Middle School, 2018-2019; instructional technology/public information officer, Newton-Conover City Schools, 2015 to 2019; adjunct professor of education, Lenoir-Rhyne University, 2014-2015; English/language arts teacher/blended English teacher, Newton-Conover City Schools, 2012 to 2015; and robotics and STEM teacher, Cyberkids Robotics, 2011 to 2014.

For his many professional accomplishments, Jamie has received several outstanding honors and awards:

• 2022 Top 10 Under 40, “recognizing the Foothills’ Most Outstanding Young Trailblazers”

• 2022 Promising Practices Honoree for Leadership, NC Dept. of Public Instruction

• 2022 N.C. Association for Supervision & Curriculum Development Whole Child Award Recipient

• 2021 N.C. School Superintendent Association Aspiring Superintendent Academy Graduate

National School to Watch, Newton-Conover STEM Middle School

• International Emerging Leader, Association of Supervision & Curriculum Development

• Top 20 National Educational Leaders to Watch Nominee, National School Board Association

• Blue Ribbon Award, N.C. School Public Relations Association

• President’s Cup for Distinguished Leadership, Lenoir-Rhyne University

• N.C. Digital Leaders Coaching Network Fellow

• FY Teacher of the Year, Newton-Conover City Schools

• Instructor/Scholar Award, Lenoir-Rhyne University

• Student Teacher of the Year, Lenoir-Rhyne University

Jamie has been a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity International, 2011 to present; a fund-raising volunteer for National MS Society, 2011 to present; a state and national educational speaker; serves on the Board of Directors for the N.C. Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development; is a certified conflict mediator; and is a District and School-level Instructional Coach.

Mr. Frye is a trailblazer, said Michael Lavender, who nominated Jamie for this award. “He was one of our earliest McDowell Early College graduates, followed later by his sister and younger brother. His mother, the late Diane Frye, later became a teacher at MEC. Mr. Frye has gone on to distinguish himself as a leader in education and public service, teaching adjunct classes at Lenoir-Rhyne University and serving as an educational consultant for the N.C. Department of Public Instruction at only 21 years of age, becoming an assistant principal of a STEM Middle School and a consultant for The Friday Institute for Educational Innovation when he was approximately 26 years old, and principal of an elementary school at 27.

At 28, he completed the N.C. School Superintendents’ Association Aspiring Superintendent Academy and is completing his doctorate in educational leadership this year at 30 years of age. He has received numerous awards for educational leadership and innovation and under his leadership, Claremont Elementary has been recognized by NCDPI, Ed NC and others for personalized learning, built on a framework of Equity and Excellence, two of the same goals as MTCC’s Vision 2025. He is a father of three, leader of many, and no doubt, a future school superintendent of one of NC’s innovative and progressive school districts.

Outstanding Alumni Award (Health Sciences): Iris Condrey ’06 and 08’

Iris Condrey received her diploma in practical nursing and associate degree in nursing from McDowell Tech in ‘06 and ’08 respectively. She has worked at many different places as a nurse since her graduation. While she was working on her associate degree, for example, she worked 16-hour shifts on Saturday and Sunday as a licensed practical nurse (LPN) at College Pines Health and Rehabilitation Center to provide for her family while she attended classes through the week.

Since graduating with her associate’s degree and becoming a registered nurse (RN), she has worked at Mission Hospital in Asheville on a cardiovascular stepdown unit, at Copestone and CareSouth providing home health care, at Rutherford Hospice, and is currently a nurse at McDowell Hospital. She has received numerous awards and recognitions at each of these places.

“Iris puts so much effort and love into the care she provides to her patients every day. I believe by the hard work and dedication she shows every shift to every patient she works hard to keep our community healthy” said the person who nominated her.

Iris went back to school and worked extremely hard to achieve her goals, have her dream career, and teach her three daughters that no matter what you go through in life you can become anything you want if you are willing to put in the hard work and dedication. Cheyanne Condrey, one of her daughters, says she remembers quite clearly how her mom told her and her younger sister, “…if you need me I will be in my room doing my homework” as she put them to bed at night.

“I also remember the shifts my mom worked on the weekends to provide for us. After a long and stressful week of classes and taking care of us she would work 16 hour shifts at a nursing home on Saturdays and Sundays. I will always remember how I looked up to my mom for being the amazing mother she is and working so hard to provide us with a better life. She is one of the most humble people I have ever met and no matter how many people speak ‘good’ about her, she never seems to understand the impact she has had on countless lives. In August of 2022 she began working at McDowell Hospital and around the same time my boyfriend had to have emergency surgery to remove his appendix. He was in and out of the hospital for four months and each time as we walked the halls I got to see my mom doing what she was called to do, taking care of the sick and hurt. Many people have come to me and told me about how my mom was their loved one’s nurse and how amazing she is. It is always a moment of pride for me.”

“My mom has always put her children and grandchildren and her career above herself and I feel like she deserves to see how valued she is as someone who has saved countless lives right here in our own community. She is an excellent role model for students at McDowell Tech and members of our community with a message of ‘it is never too late to chase your dreams’ and ‘no matter what you have been through, you can make your future brighter.’”

Young Alumni Award: Nolan Paul McDaniel ‘16

Nolan Paul McDaniel received his associate’s degree from McDowell Tech in 2016 and went on to complete his bachelor’s degree magna cum laude from Appalachian State University in 2019. He is scheduled to receive his doctorate in physical therapy this month from Western Carolina University.

During his academic career, he has been recognized by several honor societies: National Society of High School Scholars, Phi Theta Kappa, Golden Key Honor Society, and Tau Sigma National Transfer Honor Society. In addition, he has received several scholarships, including Josephus Daniel Scholarship, State Employee’s Credit Union Scholarship, Beaver College of Health Sciences Scholarship and Tau Sigma National Scholarship.

Recently, Nolan was honored to present a research poster with his research team at the 2023 American Physical Therapy Association Combined Sections Meeting in San Diego, Calif. Locally, he has completed internships with Blue Ridge Physical Therapy at the Corpening YMCA in Marion, Atrium Health Cabarrus Level III Trauma Center in Concord, Pisgah Physical Therapy in Hendersonville.

“As a first-generation college student in my family,” said Nolan, “starting my education at McDowell Technical Community College was one of the best choices I made in my life. McDowell Tech provided me a smooth transition into the world of academics, and it always felt like home. My early years at McDowell Tech really gave me time to discover who I am as a person and student. I learned so much from my teachers, peers, and the quality education that I received at McDowell Tech. I have carried that small-town educational experience with me throughout my academic career. So many of my teachers/mentors at McDowell Tech played a pivotal role in my success as a student, in my development as a person, and in my love for education. My journey from McDowell Tech has taken me to many places and new heights in my academic and professional life. I am currently working on my doctor of physical therapy degree from Western Carolina University, and I always enjoy looking back on my roots at McDowell Tech. I love the school, faculty, and education that McDowell Tech so proudly stands behind. Thank you all for the role you have played in my life.”

Nolan was nominated for his award by faculty member Andy Morgan, who commented that Nolan “…was always the first one to help his fellow students that were struggling during his time at MTCC. He exemplifies all the positive traits that we hope our students will take with them into their future education and professional journeys when they graduate from MTCC.”

Dr. Merritt summed up the Alumni Awards Program this way: “Each of these award winners represents just a fraction of the outstanding McDowell Tech graduates who are working with distinction in a variety of professions and serving our communities, the college and others in myriad ways, large and small. Our graduates are doing wonderful things, and we are elated to honor them in this way. Learning, growing and sharing – a McDowell Tech tradition.”