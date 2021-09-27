McDowell Tech signs agreement with North Carolina Wesleyan for student transfers

North Carolina Wesleyan College in Rocky Mount recently signed an agreement that will help qualified graduates of McDowell Tech Community College in Marion transfer to North Carolina Wesleyan.
The agreement aims to provide a seamless transfer for students who enroll at NCWC following completion of their two-year degree at MTCC.
Leaders of both colleges signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 15. This new agreement adds McDowell Tech to a list of more than 30 other colleges and community colleges throughout North Carolina that have a transfer partnership with NCWC, according to a news release.
“We are very happy to establish a partnership with NCWC,” said Penelope “Penny” Cross, chief administrative officer of McDowell Technical Community College. “Partnerships like this are essential for our students as many of them do want to transfer after they have attended MTCC. This partnership agreement gives students a great opportunity to gain needed credentials by offering a pathway for them to transfer from one institution to another. It is imperative that students not lose time or credits in the transition, and this agreement will assure that the transfer goes smoothly.”
The agreement will enhance and expand the educational opportunities of Associate in Arts, Associate in Fine Arts, Associate in Science and Associate in Applied Science graduates by offering MTCC graduates access to the benefits of the Wesleyan Works program, pre-admission advising, generous transfer credit and a clear definition of the transfer of courses from MTCC to North Carolina Wesleyan. This agreement allows MTCC Associate in Applied Science students to transfer an additional 15 hours of general education credits for a total of 75 transfer credits.
“NCWC is excited for this new partnership with MTCC, which recognizes the value of a community college education,” said Katie Farrell, associate dean of Adult & Professional Studies. “This partnership will provide MTCC graduates with flexible transfer opportunities to complete their four-year degree in a supportive environment similar to their experience in their associate’s program. Our goal has always been to support the community college mission and provide their graduates with convenient and affordable transfer pathways.”
Students who graduate from McDowell Tech and transfer under this agreement may select any of North Carolina Wesleyan’s programs of study or may transfer to the college’s Adult and Professional Studies program, taking advantage of the Wesleyan Works program. Students are required to maintain a minimum grade point average of 2.0 and be in good academic standing. The agreement brings North Carolina Wesleyan within the reach of McDowell Tech students who may not have otherwise been able to attend the college.
Wesleyan Works is a transfer program designed for community college students who plan to continue their education at North Carolina Wesleyan. Students who participate in Wesleyan Works will have access to academic advising and financial aid counseling through North Carolina Wesleyan, as well as access to events on the college’s main campus. The program is ideal for students who would like to attend North Carolina Wesleyan’s evening or online programs, according to the news release.
North Carolina Wesleyan College, a private institution affiliated with the United Methodist Church, prepares students for professional advancement, life-long learning and responsible participation in their communities. North Carolina Wesleyan College provides a highly personalized education in a dynamic and challenging environment. With students from all over the United States and more than 40 different countries, it is a small college with a big taste for cultural diversity. To learn more, visit ncwc.edu and follow on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
McDowell Technical Community College is a member of the North Carolina Community College System, dedicated to providing student-centered accessible, high-quality educational opportunities and services which fulfill the personal development, training and employment needs of the residents, businesses, and industries of McDowell County and the surrounding areas through an open-door admissions policy, according to the news release.