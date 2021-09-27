McDowell Tech signs agreement with North Carolina Wesleyan for student transfers

North Carolina Wesleyan College in Rocky Mount recently signed an agreement that will help qualified graduates of McDowell Tech Community College in Marion transfer to North Carolina Wesleyan.

The agreement aims to provide a seamless transfer for students who enroll at NCWC following completion of their two-year degree at MTCC.

Leaders of both colleges signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 15. This new agreement adds McDowell Tech to a list of more than 30 other colleges and community colleges throughout North Carolina that have a transfer partnership with NCWC, according to a news release.

“We are very happy to establish a partnership with NCWC,” said Penelope “Penny” Cross, chief administrative officer of McDowell Technical Community College. “Partnerships like this are essential for our students as many of them do want to transfer after they have attended MTCC. This partnership agreement gives students a great opportunity to gain needed credentials by offering a pathway for them to transfer from one institution to another. It is imperative that students not lose time or credits in the transition, and this agreement will assure that the transfer goes smoothly.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}