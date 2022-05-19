McDowell Superintendent Mark Garrett to become superintendent for Henderson County Public Schools

Mark Garrett will succeed Dr. John Bryant as Henderson County Public Schools’ seventh superintendent, effective July 1, the Henderson County Board of Public Education announced this afternoon during a Special Called board meeting.

The announcement was made on the Henderson Schools Facebook page.

“We are thrilled to have someone with such an exceptional level of experience choose to lead in Henderson County,” said School Board Chair Blair Craven. “We welcome Mr. Garrett into the HCPS Family, and are excited to see how his expertise in public K-12 leadership will continue strengthening our already esteemed school communities.”

Garrett is the Superintendent of McDowell County Schools (MCS) in Marion, where he has served since 2013. During his tenure, McDowell has experienced its highest graduation rates, lowest dropout rates, and lowest teacher turnover rates in district history, and exceptional academic growth, according to the release.

This is a developing story.