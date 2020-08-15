McDowell students, teachers begin a different kind of school year

On Monday, McDowell County students and teachers will start a very different kind of school year.
In the midst of a pandemic, it begins with a mixture of in-classroom and virtual learning.
As outlined in a previous story, here’s how it works:
McDowell’s plan, approved by the local board of education, allows for students in Pre-K (to include Head Start and Early Head Start), grades K-1, and students with special needs to attend each day, while all other students will have the opportunity to attend every other week.
Students who are not physically at school will attend remotely during their alternating weeks away from campus. The plan allows children of staff members in grades 2-5 to attend daily to enable staff to consistently be on site. Students also have the option to receive all of their instruction remotely. The full-time remote option is available to all grade levels by parent request.
“We are very confident in our teachers and school leaders, and feel strongly that this plan is workable for our students and community as we begin this most challenging school year,” Superintendent Mark Garrett said in an earlier news release. “We plan to be as flexible as possible going forward. We also ask for patience, and a healthy dose of grace, as we all work together to address so many unknowns. I want to thank the parents for taking our reopening survey, as well as McDowell Emergency Management and the Foothills Health District for providing crucial health information during our planning process.”
Last week, The McDowell News asked Garrett and Executive Director of Administration Brian Oliver a series of questions. Here are those questions and their answers.
1.What percentage of students will be going completely virtual?
Answer: Approximately 35% of our students are currently enrolled for full-time remote learning to begin the school year.
2. What is the number of students who have chosen alternative means of schooling(private/charter)?
Answer: We do not have visibility on enrollment numbers for private schools. We will find out how many students from the county are attending charter schools later in the fall for funding purposes. We usually receive that number from NCDPI in the October timeframe.
3. What is the current number of students enrolled in McDowell County Schools?
Answer: 5964 students are currently enrolled. This is very similar to last year’s enrollment.
4. How is this school year going to look differently?
Answer: All students, staff and visitors will be required to wear appropriate face coverings on school grounds and inside each facility. Students will be seated at least 6 feet apart, and will maintain social distancing while on school grounds. Student numbers in each school will be less than half as many from previous years on any given day, since most students are either on the A Week or B Week schedule. Full-time remote students will also impact this comparison.
5. What can car riders expect?
Answer: Car riders will be screened for symptoms and have temperatures taken as they enter the building each day.
6. What can bus riders expect?
Answer: Bus riders will be screened at the bus stop, to include the temperature check, each day before boarding the bus. Younger students will need to have an adult with them at the bus stop until screening is cleared. Capacity is limited to one occupant per seat unless students are members of the same household.
7. How will students and teachers be monitored for health?
Answer: All students and staff will be screened for symptoms and have their temperature taken each day upon arrival. Anyone who starts feeling ill during the day will be assessed by the school nurse or designated school official.
8. If a student or teacher shows symptoms or a fever, what happens next?
Answer: Students and staff who present a fever will be isolated immediately and the school nurse or designated school official will coordinate next steps with the health department and care providers.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.