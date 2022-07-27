McDowell students earn honors at college

Morgan Whittemore Earns Faculty Honors at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, GA - Morgan Whittemore of Marion, NC, earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Spring 2022 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

Landen Smith named to the Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic

DAVENPORT, IA -- Landen Smith of Nebo, NC has been named to the spring 2022 Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Florida campus in Port Orange, Florida.

