McDowell students earn awards

Carson-Newman announces Dean's List
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. - The following Carson-Newman University student made Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester.
The university awards Dean's List honors to students earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 or more credit hours.
Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman is a Christian liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. The University is located in Jefferson City, Tennessee, among the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains and celebrated a record 2,900 students in the fall. Carson-Newman offers 50 undergraduate majors, as well as associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees. The institution's website is cn.edu.
Making the list was:
Raegan Grindstaff, Marion.
CCC&TI students honored
Community College and Technical Institute, which has campuses in Hudson and Boone, has released its President’s, Dean’s and Honors lists for the Spring 2021 semester.
For inclusion in the President’s List, a student must be full‐time and have a grade point average of 4.0. For the Dean’s List, a student must be full‐time and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Part‐time students who earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher qualify for the Honors List.
President’s List – Spring Semester 2021
Tiffani Garcia, Marion
SNHU Announces Winter 2021 President's List
ISouthern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2021 President's List. The winter term runs from January to May.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
Kayla Kovamees of Marion.
Cynthia Pena of Marion.
Elora Ball of Nebo.
Raven Mills of Marion.
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 88-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 150,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as the "Most Innovative" regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.