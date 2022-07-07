McDowell students at WCU graduate, make Chancellor’s List, Dean’s List

McDowell County students have recently earned their degrees from Western Carolina University while others from McDowell have made the Dean’s List and the Chancellor’s List.

Western Carolina University congratulated more than 1,900 students who graduated in spring 2022. The following local students earned degrees from WCU:

Johana Acosta of Marion

Jordy Arrasola of Marion

Autumn Boyles of Marion

Kennedy Cable of Marion

Abby Calhoun of Marion

Heaven Caraway of Marion

Mitchell Christian of Marion

Bradley Davis of Marion

Alison Dufault of Old Fort

Deanna Hensley of Marion

Kristen Hollifield of Marion

Megan Moomaw of Marion

Madison Ogle of Old Fort

Prescott Pinnix of Marion

Lori Poteat of Marion

Jacob Robinson of Marion

Lindsay Roland of Old Fort

Luke Sheaffer of Marion

William Ward of Marion

Naly Yang of Nebo

Western Carolina University also congratulated more than 1,900 students named to the Chancellor's List for spring 2022. To qualify for this honor, students must achieve a GPA of 3.8 or higher while completing 12 or more credit hours. Local students recognized for this achievement include:

Paul Alkire of Marion

Olivia Atkinson of Marion

Autumn Boyles of Marion

Ryleigh Burnette of Marion

Kennedy Cable of Marion

Abby Calhoun of Marion

Heaven Caraway of Marion

Leandra Carroll of Nebo

Hunter Cothron of Marion

Makayla Deel of Nebo

Alison Dufault of Old Fort

Andruw Jenkins of Marion

Hollie Justice of Marion

Sydney McEntire of Marion

Melissa Monday of Old Fort

Madison Ogle of Old Fort

Samantha Robinson of Nebo

Anna Roland of Old Fort

Lindsay Roland of Old Fort

Luke Sheaffer of Marion

Madilyn Smith of Marion

Michael Young of Marion

Western Carolina University congratulated more than 1,200 students named to the spring 2022 Dean's List. To qualify for this honor, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing 12 or more credit hours. Local students named to the Dean's List include:

Johana Acosta of Marion

Andrew Arrowood of Marion

Camron Cooper of Marion

Bradley Davis of Marion

Logan Deaton of Marion

Madison Harris of Old Fort

Deanna Hensley of Marion

Orion Hess of Nebo

Madison Lytle of Old Fort

Ella Martin of Old Fort

Bailey Mojica of Marion

Aidan Pearson of Nebo

Elijah Pittman of Marion

Jakob Pittman of Marion

Laura Roberson of Marion

Jacob Robinson of Marion

Madalyn Robinson of Marion

Mason Thynne of Marion

Ethan Williams of Nebo

