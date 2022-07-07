McDowell students at WCU graduate, make Chancellor’s List, Dean’s List

McDowell County students have recently earned their degrees from Western Carolina University while others from McDowell have made the Dean’s List and the Chancellor’s List.
Western Carolina University congratulated more than 1,900 students who graduated in spring 2022. The following local students earned degrees from WCU:
Johana Acosta of Marion
Jordy Arrasola of Marion
Autumn Boyles of Marion
Kennedy Cable of Marion
Abby Calhoun of Marion
Heaven Caraway of Marion
Mitchell Christian of Marion
Bradley Davis of Marion
Alison Dufault of Old Fort
Deanna Hensley of Marion
Kristen Hollifield of Marion
Megan Moomaw of Marion
Madison Ogle of Old Fort
Prescott Pinnix of Marion
Lori Poteat of Marion
Jacob Robinson of Marion
Lindsay Roland of Old Fort
Luke Sheaffer of Marion
William Ward of Marion
Naly Yang of Nebo
Western Carolina University also congratulated more than 1,900 students named to the Chancellor's List for spring 2022. To qualify for this honor, students must achieve a GPA of 3.8 or higher while completing 12 or more credit hours. Local students recognized for this achievement include:
Paul Alkire of Marion
Olivia Atkinson of Marion
Autumn Boyles of Marion
Ryleigh Burnette of Marion
Kennedy Cable of Marion
Abby Calhoun of Marion
Heaven Caraway of Marion
Leandra Carroll of Nebo
Hunter Cothron of Marion
Makayla Deel of Nebo
Alison Dufault of Old Fort
Andruw Jenkins of Marion
Hollie Justice of Marion
Sydney McEntire of Marion
Melissa Monday of Old Fort
Madison Ogle of Old Fort
Samantha Robinson of Nebo
Anna Roland of Old Fort
Lindsay Roland of Old Fort
Luke Sheaffer of Marion
Madilyn Smith of Marion
Michael Young of Marion
Western Carolina University congratulated more than 1,200 students named to the spring 2022 Dean's List. To qualify for this honor, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing 12 or more credit hours. Local students named to the Dean's List include:
Johana Acosta of Marion
Andrew Arrowood of Marion
Camron Cooper of Marion
Bradley Davis of Marion
Logan Deaton of Marion
Madison Harris of Old Fort
Deanna Hensley of Marion
Orion Hess of Nebo
Madison Lytle of Old Fort
Ella Martin of Old Fort
Bailey Mojica of Marion
Aidan Pearson of Nebo
Elijah Pittman of Marion
Jakob Pittman of Marion
Laura Roberson of Marion
Jacob Robinson of Marion
Madalyn Robinson of Marion
Mason Thynne of Marion
Ethan Williams of Nebo
As the westernmost institution in the University of North Carolina System, WCU attracts students from around the globe for its nationally ranked programs, affordability through N.C. Promise and exceptional student support. Recognized as a top adventure college and surrounded by the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains, students can explore the region’s vast natural diversity through unrivaled experiential learning and recreational activities. Offering residential, hybrid and online programs for undergraduate and graduate degrees at our main campus in Cullowhee, WCU in Asheville located at Biltmore Park, and wherever students are through distance learning.