McDowell Sheriff's Office names 2020 Employee of the Year

Jordon Frisbee’s heroic actions on Feb. 6 last year earned him the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Employee of the Year for 2020.

Frisbee was at the Sheriff’s Office that morning when a call went out about a house fire on Veterans Drive. The deputy arrived on the scene at 6:29 a.m. to find the home engulfed in flames.

A man, his wife and their two daughters, ages 17 and 3, were inside asleep.

Frisbee broke a window to wake them, made his way inside the burning house and helped the occupants to safety.

“Jordon’s actions were an example of selflessness and putting others’ safety in front of your own,” Sheriff Ricky Buchanan stated. “If not for Deputy Frisbee, the family likely wouldn’t have gotten out alive. Deputy Frisbee displayed actions that should be described as nothing short of that of a hero.”

Frisbee was presented with a plaque at a recent Sheriff’s Office training session. The award is usually presented at the annual Sheriff’s Office Christmas dinner in December, but, due to COVID, last year’s dinner was canceled.