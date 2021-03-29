McDowell Sheriff's Office names 2020 Employee of the Year

Jordon Frisbee’s heroic actions on Feb. 6 last year earned him the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Employee of the Year for 2020.
Frisbee was at the Sheriff’s Office that morning when a call went out about a house fire on Veterans Drive. The deputy arrived on the scene at 6:29 a.m. to find the home engulfed in flames.
A man, his wife and their two daughters, ages 17 and 3, were inside asleep.
Frisbee broke a window to wake them, made his way inside the burning house and helped the occupants to safety.
“Jordon’s actions were an example of selflessness and putting others’ safety in front of your own,” Sheriff Ricky Buchanan stated. “If not for Deputy Frisbee, the family likely wouldn’t have gotten out alive. Deputy Frisbee displayed actions that should be described as nothing short of that of a hero.”
Frisbee was presented with a plaque at a recent Sheriff’s Office training session. The award is usually presented at the annual Sheriff’s Office Christmas dinner in December, but, due to COVID, last year’s dinner was canceled.
A native of McDowell County, Frisbee graduated from McDowell Technical Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program, where he earned several awards, in 2017. He started work as a patrol deputy at the McDowell Sheriff’s Office soon after.
“I love to be able to make a difference in my community,” said Frisbee. “I want to be able to relate to people and, hopefully, change the negative outlook that some have about law enforcement officers.”
The deputy previously earned the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office’s Medal of Valor for his actions on Feb. 6, 2020, and received a congratulatory letter from President Donald Trump.