McDowell Sheriff's Office: Help find this missing teenager.
McDowell Sheriff's Office: Help find this missing teenager.

missing child.jpg

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing, runaway juvenile: Abagail Lynn Cantrell.

Abagail is a 15-year-old white female with blue eyes and red/auburn hair in a dreadlock style. She is approximately 5'8" tall and 160 pounds.

Abagail was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at approximately 8 p.m. She was at the Department of Social Services (DSS), located at 389 Fairground Road in Spindale, before she ran away from DSS custody.

Abagail was wearing white Crocs, dark pants and possibly a blue or white shirt at the time she ran away. She ran off on foot in an unknown direction of travel.

Two pictures of Abagail are included with this message.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Abagail, please contact the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at 828-652-2235 or the non-emergency line at 652-4000.

