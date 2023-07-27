The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office first annual Kids ‘n’ Cops Summer Camp wrapped up on Friday of last week, and by all accounts it was a big success.

This one-week camp focused on building relationships between law enforcement and kids but most importantly, for these kids to have fun, according to a news release from the MCSO.

This year, 13 kids took part in the camp which included fishing, swimming, a movie, roller skating, a trampoline park, softball, a boat ride on Lake James and much more.

The partners who made this week possible include: the Rotary Club of Marion, Catawba Properties-David Patneaude, Steve Jones, Westmoreland Funeral Home, Spencer's Hardware, Realty Group 1, First Bank, Lake James State Park - Catawba River, Brackett Town Farms, Marion Hot Wheelz, North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission - Fish Hatchery & Law Enforcement, Dot’s Dario, McDowell Parks & Recreation Department, Carolina Snowie, Pleasant Gardens Community Pool, Marion Wing Factory, McDowell County Schools and Chick-Fil-A, according to the news release.

“This camp was created to focus on two things: kids having fun and building positive lasting relationships between these kids and law enforcement,” said Sheriff Ricky T. Buchanan. “These kids are our future and I appreciate the support of our partners/sponsors and most importantly our employees at McDowell County Sheriff's Office that made this investment into these kids' lives this week. I look forward to growing this summer camp moving forward and continuing to make a positive impact in our children's lives!”