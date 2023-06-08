The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators needs the public's help locating a man who's been missing for more than a week.

Roby Greer is a 46-year-old white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has a cross and two dice tattooed on the left side of his chest.

Roby was last seen at his residence on N.C. 226 North in Woodlawn on the morning of Saturday, June 3. He drives a green moped, tag number unknown. The clothing he was wearing at the time of disappearance is unknown, according to a news release.

Anyone with possible information regarding Greer's whereabouts should contact Detective Michael Vaughn with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235, the non-emergency line at 652-4000 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).

People also can submit your tips to Crime Stoppers by texting TIP MCDOWELLSO and the information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.