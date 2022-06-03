McDowell Sheriff’s Office needs public’s help in finding suspects

Deputies are looking for two suspects who broke into a drink machine at a McDowell County convenience store, authorities said on Friday.

On Thursday, June 2, at least two unknown subjects broke into a drink machine at Riverside Convenience Store on U.S. 70 West and stole the change from the machine. A surveillance camera caught the image of one of them. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in identifying one or both of the subjects, according to a new release.

Anyone with information concerning the theft or identity of the suspects is asked to call Detective Richard Pittman at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).

You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.