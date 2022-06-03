 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McDowell Sheriff’s Office needs public’s help in finding suspects

A surveillance camera caught the image of one of the suspects who broke into the drink machine at Riverside Convenience Store. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in identifying one or both of the subjects.

Deputies are looking for two suspects who broke into a drink machine at a McDowell County convenience store, authorities said on Friday.

On Thursday, June 2, at least two unknown subjects broke into a drink machine at Riverside Convenience Store on U.S. 70 West and stole the change from the machine. A surveillance camera caught the image of one of them. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in identifying one or both of the subjects, according to a new release.

Anyone with information concerning the theft or identity of the suspects is asked to call Detective Richard Pittman at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).

You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.

