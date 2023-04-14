Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, two unknown male suspects spent $500 in counterfeit $50 bills at the Dollar General store in Nebo, according to a news release.

Anyone with possible information related to the theft should contact Detective Kyle Gibson with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers by texting TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.