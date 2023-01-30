McDowell Sheriff’s Office needs help finding suspects in theft

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating and identifying possible suspects in a recent theft.

Sometime between Friday, Jan. 13, and Monday, Jan. 16, an unknown suspect or suspects stole 25 rolls of TPO roofing membrane and other related construction materials from the U.S. 221 South area of Marion.

The TPO roofing material is in 100-foot by 10-foot rolls and is white on one side and black on the other. Most of the stolen rolls of TPO Roofing are wrapped in red and blue plastic with the brand name of GAF on the wrapping, according to a news release.

Anyone with possible information related to the theft should contact Detective Burlin Ballew with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).

You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers by texting TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, according to the news release.