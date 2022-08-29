McDowell Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen SUV

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding a stolen Chevrolet Tahoe.

On Monday, Aug. 29, a McDowell County resident reported that a white 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen from a Nix Creek Road residence in the Marion.

Anyone with information concerning the suspect, theft, or whereabouts of the stolen Tahoe in question is asked to call Detective Richard Pittman at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).

You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.