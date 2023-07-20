Tyler Dale Cooper, 18, was last seen in the Old Greenlee Road area of Marion on Friday, June 16. Cooper may be in the Asheville area, according to a news release.

Anyone with possible information regarding the whereabouts of Tyler Cooper, please contact Detective Burlin Ballew with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235, the non-emergency line at 828-652-4000 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You may also submit your tips to Crime Stoppers by texting TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, according to the news release.