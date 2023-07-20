McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators are seeking the public's help locating a missing person.
Tyler Dale Cooper, 18, was last seen in the Old Greenlee Road area of Marion on Friday, June 16. Cooper may be in the Asheville area, according to a news release.
Cooper is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 215 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with possible information regarding the whereabouts of Tyler Cooper, please contact Detective Burlin Ballew with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235, the non-emergency line at 828-652-4000 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You may also submit your tips to Crime Stoppers by texting TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, according to the news release.