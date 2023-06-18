The McDowell County Sheriff's Office investigators need the public’s help locating a missing moped and the possible suspect or suspects in the recent theft.

An unknown suspect or suspects stole a 2023 Blue Jiajue Moped, license plate number MA789A, from Happy Pappy’s RV Park in Marion on Thursday, June 8.

Anyone with possible information related to this theft, contact Detective Kyle Gibson with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).

You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers by texting TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.