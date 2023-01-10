 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McDowell Sheriff’s Office investigating disturbance at license plate agency on East Court Street in Marion

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a disturbance Tuesday morning at the County Services Building.

Around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, law enforcement responded to an incident reported as an active shooter inside the license plate office in the lobby of the County Services Building on East Court Street in Marion.

Although the suspect was communicating threats, no one was injured in the disturbance. There are no current active threats. The suspect was identified, taken into custody and the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a further investigation at this time, according to a news release.

