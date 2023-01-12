McDowell Sheriff’s Office honors Employee of the Year

A local law officer who helped save the life of baby has been honored by his peers.

Deputy Chris Dvorak was recently named the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Employee of the Year for 2022.

Sheriff Ricky Buchanan presented Dvorak with this award at the departmental Christmas dinner on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Dvorak has served as a deputy for the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office since September 2021. Dvorak is assigned to the Patrol Division, according to the news release.

“During his time here, Dvorak has demonstrated his abilities to help others and has proven to be a true asset to this office,” stated Buchanan. One of those highlights was on March 16 of last year.

On that date, Dvorak responded to a report of a “newborn cardiac arrest.” Upon arrival, he was met in the driveway by several family members, one of them carrying a 3-month-old motionless baby.

Without hesitation, Dvorak took over care of the baby. He quickly assessed the baby's condition and determined that the airway was blocked, causing respiratory distress. Dvorak preformed resuscitation breathes on the baby, unblocking the airway and allowing the airway functions to return to normal. The baby then opened its eyes and began breathing normally.

Dvorak’s quick and selfless actions earned him this honorable title for the year. His response that night helped ensure a speedy recovery for the baby girl, according to the news release.