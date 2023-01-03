McDowell Sheriff’s Office charges S.C. man for fleeing to elude arrest

A South Carolina man was charged by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office on Christmas Day for fleeing to elude arrest, authorities said on Tuesday.

Deputy Matthew Smith with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 30-year-old James Kenneth Lucas of Lancaster, S.C. with felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving and injury to real property. A magistrate issued Lucas a $25,000 secured bond, according to a news release.

On Christmas Day, Dec. 25, Smith was patrolling the Jacktown Road area of Marion when he attempted to stop a vehicle for multiple traffic violations. The pursuit ended around the 3300 block of N.C. 226 South where Lucas got out of his vehicle and ran. Deputy Smith apprehended Lucas after a lengthy foot chase, according to the news release.

A check of the N.C. Department of Public Safety offender database showed no previous convictions in this state. Information from South Carolina was not available.