McDowell sheriff’s deputies need help identifying Dollar General thief

McDowell County Sheriff’s deputies need the public’s help with identifying a customer of the Dollar General on Sugar Hill Road who stole a cell phone.

On Saturday, April 2, an employee of the Dollar General located on Sugar Hill Road in the Montford Cove area reported that a customer, who has previously frequented the store, stole the employee's cell phone as the customer left the store. The customer is believed to live in the Montford Cove area, according to a news release.

Anyone with information concerning the crimes or suspects is asked to call Detective Burlin Ballew at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).

You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.