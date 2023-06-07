Deputy Jon Carter with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 26-year-old William Hunter Franklin of Morganton with felonious possession of methamphetamine. Franklin was issued a $10,000 secured bond, according to a news release.

On Tuesday, May 23, deputies responded to a call in the area of U.S. 70 West in Marion. Upon arrival, they recognized Franklin and determined he had outstanding warrants in Polk County. Franklin was arrested and a search turned up methamphetamine, according to the news release.