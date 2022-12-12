McDowell Senior Center recognizes its volunteers

The McDowell Senior Center provides many important programs for older adults in McDowell County such as home-delivered meals, classes and other activities.

All of these activities are made possible due to the efforts of volunteers. There are more than 100 volunteers on the roster, according to Senior Center Director Weyland Prebor.

The Senior Center recently recognized many of these volunteers for their service at the annual volunteer appreciation breakfast, according to a news release.

George Reynolds was one of the honorees at the event. Reynolds has only been serving as a volunteer since April, but he considers the time well spent.

“I am retired and I wanted to find something meaningful to do with my time,” said Reynolds. “I used to be a courier driver, and I saw that the Senior Center was looking for volunteer drivers for their home-delivered meals program. I felt like this was the perfect opportunity for me to serve the local community.”

“My favorite part is interacting with the clients we serve,” he added. “They are always very appreciative of everything we do. Volunteering is a very rewarding activity.”

Sue Mitchell also volunteers her time to help with the home-delivered program. Like Reynolds, Mitchell has only been volunteering a short amount of time.

“I have always had a servant’s heart,” she said. “Recently my mother passed away, but she was a lifelong servant who instilled in me the desire to help others. I try my best to follow in her footsteps.”

“My favorite part undoubtedly is giving meals to our citizens and seeing the smiles on their faces,” she added. “Whenever I am out for a week, they always ask where I had been and are very happy to see me again when I return. They have honestly become like family to me.”

County Manager Ashley Wooten attended the event on behalf of the Board of Commissioners. Wooten thanked the attendees and noted that the Senior Center could not serve as many people as they do without the help of volunteers.

Senior Center volunteer recruitment and coordination is led by Jennifer Taylor-Ivy, who also serves as the volunteer coordinator for McDowell County. While Taylor-Ivy states that most of the volunteer roles are currently filled at the Senior Center, the staff will accept volunteer applications at any time.

Taylor-Ivy can be reached at 828-659-0826 or by email at volctr@mcdowellgov.com.