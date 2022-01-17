McDowell sees plenty of snow and ice

McDowell County continued to dig out after a big winter storm dumped up to 8 inches or more of snow and ice over the weekend.

Emergency personnel were extremely busy Sunday night and Monday morning responding to medical emergencies along with stranded vehicles on county roads, according to Emergency Services Director William Kehler.

Emergency personnel used small SUVs, UTVs, and in some cases had to access homes on foot to reach patients having a medical emergency. Road conditions remained treacherous Monday morning and conditions were expected to be dangerous through Tuesday morning.

At 11 a.m. on Monday, Duke Energy reported no power outages in McDowell. During the storm, the outage map did show the loss of power to more than 140 customers along N.C. 80, but service was restored.

State resources began to arrive in McDowell ahead of the winter storm. A National Guard Hotspot Team was deployed to McDowell and worked I-40 along Old Fort Mountain during the storm to assist NCDOT, emergency personnel and the N.C. Highway Patrol. This team included eight guardsmen, numerous high-clearance vehicles and a heavy wrecker to pull tractor-trailers and other vehicles.