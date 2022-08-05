The week of July 17-23, Scout Troop #805 from PG attended summer camp at Camp Bud Schiele. Despite the heat, the Scouts had a safe and fun week outdoors earning merit badges, awards, competing against other troops, and winning the spirit stick on the final evening of camp.
McDowell Scouts attend summer camp
- STAFF
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on U.S. 221 South in Marion on Wednesday and was transported to Mission Hospital in Asheville.
A traffic stop for a stolen tag results in a drug bust.
A motor vehicle wreck near Old Fort on Monday resulted in one person being transported to Mission Hospital in Asheville.
An adult and four children were transported to Mission Hospital in Asheville after they were injured in a Tuesday wreck on U.S. 221 North in M…
McDowell County’s newest craft brewery is serving up some tasty beverages made from locally grown ingredients that celebrate the rich agricult…
Forza X1, Inc., the builder of an innovative line of electric-powered boats, will invest $10.5 million to establish a new manufacturing plant…
A father and son in McDowell County are facing new drug charges from the McDowell County’s Sheriff’s Office.
Old Fort has a new place where small business owners can meet, enjoy a cup of delicious coffee and learn how to make their communities better.
Marion police respond to Thursday wreck on the five lane. Friday morning crash partially closes I-40
The Marion Police Department is investigating a wreck Thursday evening on North Main Street or the five lane.
On the evening of Saturday, July 16, county and city officials, friends and associates gave local business owner and philanthropist Anwer Gill…