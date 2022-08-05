 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McDowell Scouts attend summer camp

  • Updated
Pictured left to right are Gage Hunt, Jason Dicks, Wilx Ray, Andrew Jones, Abriella Rojas and Phoenix Wilson.

 BRANDI HUNT

The week of July 17-23,  Scout Troop #805 from PG attended summer camp at Camp Bud Schiele. Despite the heat, the Scouts had a safe and fun week outdoors earning merit badges, awards, competing against other troops, and winning the spirit stick on the final evening of camp. 

