McDowell schools honored for academic achievements. New plans for tennis courts updated during meeting

The McDowell County Board of Education held their first meeting of 2023 Monday night, discussing old and new items and recognizing students and staff.

Vice Chair Amy Moomaw oversaw the meeting in the absence of Chairman Terry English.

During recognitions, Interim Superintendent Brian Oliver awarded certificates to all of McDowell County Schools for academic achievement during the 2021-2022 school year. These numbers are based on state testing scores.

East McDowell Middle School, Foothills Community School, Marion Elementary School, McDowell Academy of Innovation, McDowell High School, North Cove Elementary, Old Fort Elementary, Pleasant Gardens Elementary, West Marion Elementary and West McDowell Middle School all achieved academic growth during the 2021-2022 school year.

Glenwood Elementary School, McDowell Early College, East McDowell Middle School and Nebo Elementary School were recognized for exceeding academic growth.

McDowell Early College was recognized with a Certificate of Achievement for achieving a graduation rate of 98.5%. Oliver stated that only seven districts in the state had growth in all of the schools, including McDowell.

In other business:

-During recognitions, student leaders from McDowell Future Farmers of America and the McDowell High School Marching Band were presented certificates for their achievements during the fall term.

-Cherelle Pack was honored as the 2022 Exceptional Children’s Educator of Excellence.

-Students from elementary, middle and high school who participated in the Christmas Card Contest were honored at the meeting.

-During unfinished business, Oliver spoke about the tennis court renovations at McDowell High School. He stated the project is moving forward, and a plan for the Department of Environmental Quality is being submitted this week. The tennis court plans consider the best sunlight, with visibility for the whole audience and walkways between the courts. Once the DEQ approves the plans, a sealed bid process will begin.

-Oliver also updated the board on the capacity study for elementary schools.

-Crystal Hamby talked about the federal programs equity plan. In this plan, there were no inequities found in teacher certification, teacher experience and teacher effectiveness. The board voted unanimously to approve the plan.