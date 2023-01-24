McDowell schools hold PB&J food drive along with Guardian Ad Litem Program

For the past two years, the McDowell County N.C. Guardian Ad Litem program has partnered with McDowell County Schools for a PB&J food drive.

The schools compete to see which one can raise the most PB&J for the community. This has become huge success.

This year’s N.C. Guardian Ad Litem PB&J Campaign was without a doubt an event to celebrate.

McDowell County Schools raised 1,744 jars of PB&J, according to Sarah B. Brewer, Guardian Ad Litem Program Supervisor.

Congratulations to the Marion Elementary Bulldogs for coming in first place with 800 jars. The Glenwood Elementary Dragons came in second place with 555 jars. Other schools participating were: Nebo, Eastfield, North Cove, WMMS, West Marion, MHS and MEC. This PB&J collection was distributed to local shelters, churches and the McDowell Food Hub.