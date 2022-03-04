McDowell schools celebrate Read Across America

After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Rotary Club of Marion returned to local schools to participate in Read Across America 2022.

For years now, Rotarians with the Marion club have participated in Read Across America, which is an annual reading motivation and awareness program sponsored by the National Education Association (NEA). It calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading on or near the birthday of beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss. The author of “The Cat in the Hat,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “Green Eggs and Ham,” Theodor Seuss Geisel was born on March 2.

To celebrate Read Across America, Marion’s Rotarians volunteer by visiting elementary schools in McDowell County where they read Dr. Seuss books to the students. Rotarian Elizabeth House, who is retired from the McDowell County Public Library, coordinates the Rotary Club’s participation in this event.

Last year, Read Across America had to be held virtually in McDowell County because of the COVID pandemic. Rotarians with the Marion Club were still able to volunteer by video recording themselves reading a Dr. Seuss book and these recordings were sent to the schools.