McDowell school board keeps mask mandate in place. 67 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID

The McDowell County Health Department reported Thursday that 67 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel COVID-19.
And, as promised, on Tuesday the McDowell County Board of Education reviewed its decision to require masks for students, staff and visitors in local schools. The current mask mandate will continue until the board’s next meeting.
At the time of Thursday’s report, there were 781 individuals in quarantine in McDowell, 5,963 out of quarantine and 90 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 30.8%, according to a news release.
During a work session on Tuesday with the McDowell County Board of Education, members upheld the recommendation from the superintendent to continue to require face coverings indoors for students and staff at all schools.
In a news release from McDowell County Schools Superintendent Mark Garrett, board members upheld the recommendation of requiring masks after sharing current county data on COVID-19.
“After much deliberation, and due to the ongoing increase of cases and current status of the county, the Board agreed that wearing face coverings indoors is the best way for the district to maintain the ability to keep schools open under current circumstances. The requirement for face coverings on buses continues as a federal mandate and is not open for discussion at this time,” reads a statement on the school’s Facebook page. “The Board and the superintendent will continue to monitor the status in the county, and the most current data will be reviewed and discussed at the September meeting.”
At the Aug. 16 meeting of the McDowell County Board of Education, board members voted to move from optional to required face coverings for all students, staff, and visitors inside MCS facilities. Part of that decision included the promise to review the situation on a regular basis to determine when MCS might be able to move back to face coverings being optional.
The next scheduled board meeting is Monday, Sept. 13. To join via Zoom, visit mcdowell.k12.nc.us.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
COVID-19 outbreaks information
Emergency services and public health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
Autumn Care of Marion: a total of six staff members and 10 residents have tested positive.
Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of five staff members and three residents have tested positive.
McDowell Assisted Living: a total of four staff members and 17 residents have tested positive.
McDowell County Detention Center: a total of three staff members and 16 inmates have tested positive.
COVID-19 testing information
Opening today: Andor Laboratories is offering free COVID-19 testing from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Roses parking lot at 600 N. Main St. in Marion. This testing will be offered each weekday, Monday through Friday, from 3 to 6 p.m. at this location.
Residents in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician, local urgent care clinics, The Prescription Pad of Marion or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test. The next drive-thru testing clinic will be held Tuesday, Sept. 7 at the McDowell County Health Department from 9 to 11 a.m.
COVID-19 vaccine information
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Walmart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices, The Prescription Pad of Marion and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort. First dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
Upcoming public health COVID-19 vaccination clinics:
Friday, Sept. 3 from noon to 2 p.m. at the McDowell County Health Department.
Wednesday, Sept. 8th from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the McDowell County Health Department.
Third dose clinic for immunocompromised individuals: call 828-803-4552 to make an appointment.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered
First doses: 20,967 (46%)
Second doses: 18,772 (41%)